Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 8:14 a.m., deputies arrested Christopher T. Addison, 51, 1500 block of North Leeds Street, at the Howard County Jail, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 9:32 a.m., deputies arrested Carlton Anthony Waite, 38, South Bend, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 11:09 a.m., deputies arrested Christopher Odell Keefer, 30, unknown address, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 3:53 p.m., deputies arrested Phillip Edmond Marshall, 40, 5400 block of Wea Drive, at the same location, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention.
Wednesday, 5:16 p.m., deputies arrested Emily Ann Vent, 34, 2400 block of Balmoral Boulevard, in the area of Markland Avenue and Union Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 8:59 a.m., officers arrested Corey Williams, 44, 500 block of East Vaile Avenue, at the same location, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Thursday, 11:16 a.m., officers arrested Willis Clark, 28, 1000 block of South Calumet Street, in the 1100 block of South Calumet Street, on charges of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony; criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor; and possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 2:39 p.m., officers arrested Maston Humphries, 43, 400 block of West Taylor Street, in the 3000 block of South LaFountain Street, on charges of impersonating a public servant, a Level 6 felony; possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor; and operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 3:25 p.m., officers arrested Amber Maish, 33, 300 block of West Walnut Street, at the same location, on a warrant for body attachment.
Thursday, 8:30 p.m., officers arrested Silver Edosio, 22, 900 block of North Washington Street, at the same location, on a warrant for operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
Friday, 12:54 a.m., officers arrested Brenda Ballard, 61, 600 block of North Locke Street, in the 1500 block of South Plate Street, on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 12:59 a.m., officers arrested Sandra Johnson, 62, homeless, in the 1600 block of South Plate Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 2:17 a.m., officers arrested Anthony Canales, 32, 1000 block of North Webster Street, in the area of Philips and Spraker streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 3:05 a.m., officers arrested Aubrie Pullum, 25, 100 block of East Sycamore Street, in the area of East Sycamore Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Thursday, 4:25 p.m., officers arrested Luke Piotrowski, 25, 20 block of South Benton Street, Peru, on an unknown charge.
Friday, 1:50 a.m., officers arrested Clyde Duty, 21, 50 block of East Fifth Street, Peru, on charges of domestic battery in the presence of a child and strangulation.
Friday, 1:50 a.m., officers arrested Anton McManus, 18, Fishers, on charges of domestic battery in the presence of a child and strangulation.
Tipton County
Arrests
Wednesday, 3:23 p.m., deputies arrested Megan E. Moore, 37, Logansport, on a warrant for failure to appear.
