Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 10:21 a.m., deputies arrested Jennifer L. Heath, 30, 3700 block of South Park Road, at the same location, on a warrant for battery and a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Tuesday, 12:11 p.m., deputies arrested Marc Kyle Sutherland, 46, 300 block of West Broadway Street, at an unknown location, on a charge of residential entry, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 12:16 p.m., deputies arrested Christie Michelle Sutherland, 44, 1100 block of South Cooper Street, at an unknown location, on a charge of residential entry, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 1:30 p.m., deputies arrested Jonathan Paul Goolsby, 39, 5500 block of Arrowhead Boulevard, in the area of Firmin and Washington streets, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 4:35 p.m., deputies arrested Amanda L. Burns, 31, 1300 block of East 400 South, at the same location, on a Miami County hold.
Tuesday, 6 p.m., deputies arrested Alicia Ann Meranda, 31, Greentown, in the area of Jefferson Street and Reed Road, on a warrant for non-compliance and two charges of possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 9:36 p.m., deputies arrested Carl Wayne Chandler, 41, 2200 block of South Goyer Road, in the area of Goyer and Baxter roads, on a charge of theft from a building, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 7:32 a.m., deputies arrested Elizabeth Chapel, 55, 1300 block of North McCann Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 7:34 a.m., deputies arrested Jerry Lewis Gold, 53, 1400 block of North Bell Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for violation of pre-trial release.
Wednesday, 7:37 a.m., deputies arrested Mark Lee Thomas, 45, 1000 block of East Cornell Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for burglary.
Wednesday, 7:51 a.m., deputies arrested Mackenzie Amarion Nicholson, 18, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, at the HCJ, on warrant for false informing and a warrant for failure to remain at the scene of an accident.
Wednesday, 9 a.m., deputies arrested Kyle Demarcus Robinson, 28, Indianapolis, at the HCJ, on a warrant for theft.
Wednesday, 9:30 a.m., deputies arrested Gregory L. Ryan, 44, 1900 block of South Goyer Road, at the HCJ, on a warrant for dealing a narcotic drug, a warrant for public intoxication-endangerment and a warrant for possession of paraphernalia.
Wednesday, 4:43 p.m., deputies arrested Jasmine Louise Bolen, 28, Logansport, in Galveston, on a warrant for possession of paraphernalia, a warrant for possession of marijuana, a warrant for possession of a controlled substance, a warrant for unlawful possession of a syringe and a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Wednesday, 10:20 p.m., deputies arrested Jason Beasley, 39, 5000 block of Wea Drive, in the area of Kickapoo Drive and Council Ring Boulevard, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 11:18 p.m., deputies arrested Julie D. Riley, 41, Wabash, at the HCJ, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Thursday, 9:30 a.m., officers arrested Megan Shelton, 31, Indianapolis, in the 3600 block of South LaFountain Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 11:14 a.m., officers arrested Angela Burnsworth, 43, 200 block of West 300 South, in the 2900 block of South Reed Road, on charges of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor; possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor; and public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 6:11 p.m., officers arrested Jordan Hughes, 33, 800 block of West North Street, in the 600 block of South Locke Street, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 6:22 p.m., officers arrested Cynthia Ponder, 34, 700 block of South Brandon Street, in the area of South Cooper Street and East Markland Avenue, on charges of manufacturing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; counterfeiting, a Level 6 felony; and neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 9:40 p.m., officers arrested Timothy McKinney, 44, 700 block of South Diamond Street, in the area of Kingston Drive and Philips Street, on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 12:09 a.m., officers arrested Trent Brown II, 34, 1000 block of North Burk Street, in the area of East Alto Road and Marsha Drive, on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; and reckless driving, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 1:05 a.m., officers arrested Abbigail Fetterhoff, 21, 1000 block of East Markland Avenue, in the area of Cooper and Washington streets, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 3:10 a.m., officers arrested Scot Hughes, 46, 800 block of South Market Street, at the same location, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; driving while suspended, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Wednesday, 11 a.m., deputies arrested Joel Grainger, 36, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 12:45 p.m., deputies arrested Felicia Schnitz, 40, Denver, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 4:40 p.m., deputies arrested Ethan Carson, 20, 200 block of West Seventh Street, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Wednesday, 6:26 p.m., officers arrested Aaron Vance, 44, Denver, on charges of pointing a firearm and criminal recklessness with a firearm.
Wednesday, 7:06 p.m., officers arrested Skyla Vance, 18, Denver, on a charge of domestic battery.
Wednesday, 7:06 p.m., officers arrested Heather Chard, 42, Denver, on a charge of domestic battery.
Thursday, 11:15 a.m., deputies arrested Roxanne Fouch, 27, Kokomo, on a court order.
Thursday, 1:25 p.m., deputies arrested Matthew McCall, 33, Logansport, on a probation violation.
Thursday, 6:37 p.m., officers arrested Sheyenne Johnson, 34, 200 block of West Second Street, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 9:30 p.m., officers arrested Aleck Akemon, 27, Macy, on charges of possession of marijuana, driving while suspended with a prior suspension, resisting law enforcement and driving while suspended.
Thursday, 11:36 p.m., deputies arrested Warren Guss, 49, Denver, on charges of operating while intoxicated and possession of paraphernalia.
Thursday, 11:42 p.m., officers arrested Jesse Chadwell, 45, Bunker Hill, on charges of operating while intoxicated, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and failure to stop after an accident.
Tipton County
Arrests
Wednesday, 1:16 a.m., officers arrested Amy M. L. Fuller, 39, Tipton, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Wednesday, 7:07 p.m., deputies arrested Dajah R. Gunning, 22, Indianapolis, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction.
