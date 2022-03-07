Arrests
Friday, 4:25 p.m., officers arrested Aaron Campbell 39, 900 block of East Elm Street, in the area of Taylor Street and Apperson Way, on an unknown warrant and charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 6:07 p.m., officers arrested Brian Koon, 59, 700 block of West Taylor Street, in the area of Jefferson and Washington streets, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 7:44 p.m., officers arrested David Bowlin, 31, 900 block of North McCann Street, in the 500 block of North McCann Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 10:10 p.m., officers arrested Shawn Ruhlander, 34, 1900 block of Vaile Avenue, at the same location, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 10:26 p.m., officers arrested Amber Maish, 33, 300 block of West Walnut Street, in the 300 block of West Walnut Street, on charges of criminal trespass and indecent exposure, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 10:33 p.m., officers arrested Johnathan Thompson, 30, homeless, in the 300 block of West Walnut Street, on charges of criminal trespass and indecent exposure, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 10:49 p.m., officers arrested Dewayne Perrigan, 33, 1900 block of Windsor Drive, in the 500 block of South Armstrong Street, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 2:35 a.m., officers arrested Elijah Bolden, 19, Indianapolis, in the 1800 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:50 a.m., officers arrested John Chism, 34, 1200 block of South Waugh Street, in the 1700 block of North Buckeye Street, on a charge of resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 12:56 p.m., officers arrested Joseph Harris, 32, 800 block of South Buckeye Street, in the 1900 block of Vaile Avenue, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release and a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:54 p.m., officers arrested Tana Wilder, 24, homeless, in the 600 block of North Washington Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 4:55 p.m., officers arrested Marvin Newman, 57, 1900 block of West Nathan Drive, in the 1000 block of East Jefferson Street, on charges of obstruction of justice and possession of cocaine, both Level 6 felonies.
Saturday, 8:20 p.m., officers arrested Miracle Walker, 18, 400 block of South Washington Street, at the same location, on charges of battery against a public safety official, a Level 6 felony; obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony; providing a false identity statement, a misdemeanor; resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor; and minor possession of alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 8:33 p.m., officers arrested Nathaniel Jones, 29, 400 block of South Washington Street, at the same location, on charges of providing a false identity statement, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, invasion of privacy and possession of marijuana, all misdemeanors.
Saturday, 11 p.m., officers arrested Zachary Parigen, 28, 1100 block of South Main Street, in the area of Purdum and Foster streets, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 12:08 a.m., officers arrested Haley Davis, 26, Marion, in the 2800 block of South Reed Road, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:09 a.m., officers arrested Trenton Lewis, 27, 500 block of East Mulberry Street, in the 2800 block of South Reed Road, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:44 a.m., officers arrested Marsha Klein, 53, 1100 block of West Superior Street, in the area of Monroe and LaFountain streets, on charges of manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:55 a.m., officers arrested Dustin Ward, 41, Walton, in the area of LaFountain and Monroe streets, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 3:24 a.m., officers arrested Jason Macurdy, 51, Bringhurst, in the 500 block of East Harrison Street, on a Carroll County warrant and a charge of visiting a common nuisance, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 8:50 a.m., officers arrested Thomas Haley, 70, 2200 block of West Jefferson Street, in the area of Park Road and Defenbaugh Street, on charges of leaving the scene of a property damage crash and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 3:04 p.m., officers arrested Tawon Wright, 39, 900 block of East Dixon Street, in the 1300 block of North Market Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Sunday, 4:26 p.m., officers arrested Ted Koon, 56, Peru, in the area of Courtland Avenue and Richmond Street, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Sunday, 4:33 p.m., officers arrested Kristina Atyeo, 39, Tipton, in the area of Philips and Madison streets, on charges of manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 5:13 p.m., officers arrested Michael Glover, 60, 200 block of East Taylor Street, in the area of Homelawn Avenue and Washington Street, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and public intoxication by alcohol, all misdemeanors.
Sunday, 6 p.m., officers arrested Justin Nape, 32, 1900 block of North Philips Street, in the area of North and Philips streets, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony.
Sunday, 8:22 p.m., officers arrested Marcus Stone, 24, 500 block of Sister Martin Drive, in the area of Mulberry Street and Indiana Avenue, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Sunday, 10:47 p.m., officers arrested Terell Barber, 26, 3000 block of South 100 East, in the area of 300 North and 00 East West, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for leaving the scene of an accident.
Sunday, 11:13 p.m., officers arrested Martin Wilson, 34, Peru, in the area of Indiana 931, on charges of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18, a Level 6 felony; and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 11:44 p.m., officers arrested Dakota Vanwinkle, 25, 1200 block of North Webster Street, in the 800 block of North Webster Street, on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 12:38 a.m., officers arrested Nathaniel Daugherty Jr., 22, 2400 block of East Baxter Road, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3:15 a.m., officers arrested Dale Kelley, 53, 500 block of East Harrison Street, at the same location, on a warrant for child solicitation and charges of maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3:56 a.m., officers arrested Jacey Phillips, 19, 400 block of West 300 North, in the 500 block of East Harrison Street, on a charge of visiting a common nuisance, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 4:03 a.m., officers arrested Camery Brisker, 25, 1200 block of Centerview Way, in the 500 block of East Harrison Street, on a charge of maintaining a common nuisance, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 4:07 a.m., officers arrested Arlene Bowman, 58, 500 block of East Harrison Street, at the same location, on charges of maintaining a common nuisance and possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies.
