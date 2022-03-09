Howard County
Arrests
Friday, 1:37 a.m., deputies arrested Ray M. Jackson, 65, 100 block of East Madison Street, in Swayzee, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Friday, 11:25 a.m., deputies arrested Brittani Mary Lynn Ray, 26, 2100 block of North Armstrong Street, at the same location, on a warrant for resisting law enforcement and a warrant for unlawful possession of a syringe.
Friday, 12:23 p.m., deputies arrested Amanda Marie Guest, 36, 1100 block of South Main Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for conversion.
Friday, 1:50 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua Allen Lawson, 36, 2000 block of North Waugh Street, in the 600 block of South Berkley Road, on a warrant for violation of work release.
Friday, 4:12 p.m., deputies arrested Keneenina Ursenni Powell, 38, 900 block of North Washington Street, in the area of Washington and Gerhart streets, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 5:01 p.m., deputies arrested Ronda Federline, 50, 500 block of North Indiana Avenue, in the area of Wabash and Jackson streets, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 5:05 p.m., deputies arrested Nathaniel M. Nice, 20, 5900 block of Dartmouth Court, in the area of Dixon Road and Valentine Drive, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 12:45 a.m., deputies arrested Shannon Rae Frazier, 41, 700 block of North Purdum Street, at the same location, on a warrant for residential entry.
Saturday, 4:48 a.m., deputies arrested William Timothy John, 35, 4400 block of South 00 East West, in the 1000 block of North U.S. 31, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 2:11 p.m., deputies arrested Tia Alyssa Cook, 28, 4500 block of East 200 South, in the 1100 block of North Korby Street, on a warrant for neglect of a dependent.
Saturday, 5:25 p.m., deputies arrested Manuel Juan Baltozar Juan, 29, Portland, in the 1000 block of South U.S. 31, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 5:39 p.m., deputies arrested Scott Noland West, 53, 600 block of South Buckeye Street, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for violation of work release and a warrant for failure to return to lawful detention.
Sunday, 8:40 a.m., deputies arrested Joseph Seth Harris, 32, 800 block of South Buckeye Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Monday, 11:40 a.m., officers arrested Jonathan Capers, 31, 1000 block of East Walnut Street, at the same location, on an unknown warrant.
Monday, 12:40 p.m., officers arrested Carl Harrison, 40, 200 block of North Market Street, in the 1700 block of East Lincoln Road, on a Miami County warrant and a charge of criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 1:47 p.m., officers arrested Jeanne Long, 44, Elwood, in the 1300 block of South Ohio Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 5:56 p.m., officers arrested Amanda Huddleston, 33, 500 block of South Main Street, in the area of South Plate Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 6:01 p.m., officers arrested Melissa Bair, 53, Crawfordsville, in the area of Plate and Boulevard streets, on a Montgomery County warrant and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 1:50 a.m., officers arrested Anton McManus, 18, Fishers, on charges of domestic battery in the presence of a child and strangulation.
Friday, 8 a.m., deputies arrested Ashley May, 35, 42000 block of Hamilton Court, Peru, on three charges of neglect of a dependent.
Friday, 9:52 p.m., officers arrested Brittany Hedrick, 29, 10 block of East Warren Street, Peru, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Saturday, 12:27 a.m., officers arrested Jarrett Smith, 21, Lafountain, on a charge of pointing a firearm.
Saturday, 2:13 a.m., officers arrested Michael Wardlow, 64, South Bend, on charges of operating while intoxicated, carrying a handgun without a license and driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Sunday, 12:44 a.m., officers arrested Justin Geiselman, 28, 2600 block of North Indiana 19, Peru, on charges of operating while intoxicated and violation of special driving privileges.
Monday, 3:37 a.m., deputies arrested Suzanne Young, 34, Gas City, on three charges of neglect of a dependent and a single charge of resisting law enforcement.
Tipton County
Arrests
Sunday, 4:49 a.m., deputies arrested Darrell R. Buckley, 41, Kokomo, on a charge of reckless driving.
Sunday, 10:44 p.m., officers arrested Joshua A. Pepple, 28, Berryville, Arkansas, on a charge of intimidation committed while armed with a deadly weapon.
Monday, 3:28 a.m., deputies arrested Alicia D. Allen, 31, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
