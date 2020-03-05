Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 1:52 p.m., deputies arrested Noah Daniel Blanco, 27, 1900 block of Windsor Drive, at the Howard County Sheriff's Department, on a warrant for criminal recklessness-shooting a firearm into a building and a warrant for possession of a handgun without a license.
Tuesday, 1:59 p.m., deputies arrested James Matthew Thompson, 31, 1200 block of East Foster Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for civil dispute.
Tuesday, 4:05 p.m., deputies arrested Kristen Echelbarger, 38, 700 block of South Leeds Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, between 7:30 p.m., and 7:40 p.m., deputies arrested Tosha Nicole Fording, 34, 900 block of North Main Street, at the HCSD, on six warrants for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 8:07 p.m., deputies arrested Anthony Allan Sutton, 37, 1000 block of South Leeds Street, in the area of 12385 West and 100 North, on a warrant for theft and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 4:56 p.m., officers arrested Marlin Williams, 45, Millington, Tennessee, in the 2100 block of North Apperson Way, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 12:07 a.m., officers arrested Jose O. Torres, 45, Marion, in the 2900 block of South Reed Road, on a warrant for two counts of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
Thursday, 12:18 a.m., officers arrested Gary P. Wilkerson, 45, 100 block of East Boulevard Street, in the 3500 block of South LaFountain Street, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 1:32 a.m., officers arrested Kaytlin D. Roark, 31, 5400 block of Menomonee Drive, in the area of North Street, on a warrant for two counts of invasion of privacy-violating a protective order.
Thursday, 2:02 a.m., officers arrested Carl E. Burton Jr., 28, 600 block of Marsha Court, in the 900 block of South Waugh Street, on a warrant for operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
Thursday, 4:43 a.m., officers arrested Cody R. Bryan, 23, Riverview, Florida, in the area of Delphos and Laguna streets, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 4:43 a.m., officers arrested Logan James S. Cheek, 22, 600 block of South Union Street, in the area of Delphos and Laguna streets, on a warrant for operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license and a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Wednesday, 10:25 a.m., deputies arrested Katherine Tolley, 36, 1200 block of North Philips Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 3 p.m., deputies arrested Andre Johnson, 28, Indianapolis, on an unknown warrant.
Wednesday, 3:30 p.m., deputies arrested Brett Lewis, 30, Rochester, on a parole violation.
Wednesday, 3:52 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua Emerson, 30, 600 block of West Egypt Hill Drive, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Wednesday, 5:40 p.m., officers arrested Jessica Wyatt, 21, homeless, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin and possession of paraphernalia.
Wednesday, 10:29 p.m., deputies arrested Lauren Grimmett, 24, Denver, on a warrant for failure to appear.
