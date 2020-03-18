Arrests
Friday, 2:35 a.m., deputies arrested Zachary Lee Scott, 31, Tipton, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for escape and a warrant for non-compliance.
Friday, 4 a.m., deputies arrested David Lawrence Ivory, 60, homeless, in the 600 block of North Washington Street, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11:43 a.m., deputies arrested Billy Joe Bess, 43, 600 block of South Berkley Road, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine.
Friday, noon, deputies arrested David R. McClure, 37, 1100 block of East North Street, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 12:45 p.m., deputies arrested Tyrail Tyrone Hammond, 23, Indianapolis, in the 1000 block of East Havens Street, on a warrant for dealing cocaine and charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 1:20 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Nathaniel Dutton, 41, Tipton, at the HCSD, on an unknown warrant.
Friday, 2:39 p.m., deputies arrested Jonathan Gabriel Roper, 35, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Friday, 3:01 p.m., deputies arrested Derek Michael Dane, 33, Tipton, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 7:34 p.m., deputies arrested Luke A. Banner, 24, Windfall, in the 3800 block of East 00 North South, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 10:26 p.m., deputies arrested Adriel Harper, 23, Rochester, in the area of Armstrong Street and Markland Avenue, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 7:19 p.m., deputies arrested Kira Catherine Faulkner, 37, 1600 block of West Boulevard Street, in Russiaville, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Monday, 10:01 a.m., deputies arrested Tyrail Tyrone Hammond, 23, Indianapolis, at the HCSD, on a warrant for dealing cocaine.
Monday, 11:30 a.m., deputies arrested Jacob William Sayers, 22, Tipton, at the HCSD, on a warrant for providing a false statement on a criminal history information form and a warrant for providing a firearm to an ineligible person.
Monday, 2:15 p.m., deputies arrested Joseph Calemme Cass, 43, Peru, at the HCSD, on a warrant for conversion.
Monday, 2:17 p.m., deputies arrested Anthony Tylor Reynolds, 23, 1900 block of North Morrison Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for criminal mischief.
Monday, 11:42 p.m., officers arrested Clayton S. Walker, 44, 1900 block of North LaFountain Street, in the 400 block of East North Street, on charges of confinement, a Level 6 felony, and battery-simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 12:30 a.m., officers arrested Jason Widmeyer, 43, 3900 block of Alameda Boulevard, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child under 16 years of age, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 6:05 p.m, officers arrested Ivan Rosas Nieto, 32, 1500 block of North Lindsay Street, in the 100 block of North Union Street, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 12:57 a.m., officers arrested Andrew Pierce Berkley, 18, 900 block of West Superior Street, in the 1000 block of South Courtland Avenue, on a warrant for two counts of intimidation.
Arrests
Monday, 11:15 a.m., deputies arrested Gentry Gittings, 41, Kokomo, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Tuesday, 8:20 a.m., deputies arrested Cody R. Long, 23, Greentown, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Tuesday, 8:20 a.m., deputies arrested Teresa Long, 49, 2900 block of South 300 West, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 10:30 a.m., deputies arrested John Miller Jr., 51, 10 block of East Jefferson Street, Peru, on an unknown warrant.
Tuesday, 1:30 p.m., deputies arrested Stephanie Phillips, 56, South Bend, on a charge of driving while suspended.
Tuesday, 7:29 p.m., officers arrested Michael Grey, 47, 400 block of East Third Street, Peru, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Wednesday, 2:22 a.m., officers arrested Cameo Espinoza, 24, Indianapolis, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangering.
