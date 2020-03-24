Arrests
Friday, 5:12 p.m., officers arrested Amber Adcock, 39, 2500 block of North Jay Street, at the same location, on a charge of possession of stolen property, a Level 5 felony.
Friday, 7:36 p.m., officers arrested Donnie Reynolds, 41, 1900 block of North Waugh Street, in the 800 block of South Bell Street, on charges of disarming a law enforcement officer, a Level 5 felony, criminal trespass, a misdemeanor, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 10:15 p.m., officers arrested Deontae Collins, 24, 500 block of Bradford Circle, in the 500 block of Southlea Drive, on a charge of possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:09 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Kinney, 34, 2500 block of North Apperson Way, in the area of Markland Avenue and Goyer Road, on charges of possession of stolen property, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and driving while suspended, all misdemeanors.
Saturday, 11:15 p.m., officers arrested Jeammie Hankins, 50, 2700 block of North Washington Street, in the 900 block of North Philips Street, on charges of criminal trespass and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 4:38 a.m., officers arrested Eric Sisk, 34, 2100 block of North Ohio Street, in the 1300 block of West Jefferson Street, on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, and possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:14 p.m., officers arrested Ryan Emrick, 39, 1200 block of Cadillac Drive, in the 700 block of South Courtland Avenue, on charges of intimidation, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, and public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 12:19 a.m., officers arrested Courtney Wanamaker, 39, unknown address, in the area of Indiana 931 and East North Street, on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 2:24 a.m., officers arrested James Ringley, 27, 2400 block of Pinehurst Lane, in the 700 block of South Armstrong Street, on a warrant for escape and charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, and false informing, a misdemeanor.
Arrests
Friday, 11:40 a.m., deputies arrested Kurland Morgan, 21, Noblesville, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Friday, 11:40 a.m., deputies arrested Kristopher Willliams, 35, Converse, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Saturday, 4:45 p.m., officers arrested Dakota Foust, 25, 400 block of East Washington Street, Peru, on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
Arrests
Friday, 10:45 p.m., officers arrested Benjamin L. Jones, 36, Tipton, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a syringe.
Sunday, 8:58 p.m., deputies arrested Austin M. Wilson, 31, Atlanta, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a legend drug.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.