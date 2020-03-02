Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, unknown time, deputies arrested Tunisia D. Douglas, 32, 1800 block of North Market Street, at the same location, on a warrant for battery on a person less than 14 years.
Thursday, unknown time, deputies arrested Jason Matthew Gerstorff, 29, 700 block of North Dixon Road, at the same location, on a warrant for child solicitation.
Thursday, unknown time, deputies arrested Arron Shayne Shelby, 42, 1500 block of South Cooper Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, unknown time, deputies arrested Jennifer Lynn Trueblood, 39, 2100 block of North Delphos Street, at the Howard County Sheriff's Department, on a warrant for theft.
Thursday, unknown time, deputies arrested Wayne Anderson, 57, 1500 block of East Taylor Street, at the HCSD, on warrant for court violation and two warrants for indirect contempt.
Thursday, unknown time, deputies arrested Kain Anthony Burthay, 27, 700 block of West Markland Avenue, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for non-compliance with work release.
Thursday, unknown time, deputies arrested Dale A. Richards, 23, 700 block of Birch Court, at the HCC, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, unknown time, deputies arrested Traven A. Horn, 19, 1300 block of East Alto Road, at the HCSD, on a warrant for burglary.
Friday, 6:47 a.m., officers arrested Ryan L. Ennis, 37, 1500 block of Meadowbrook Drive, in the 1200 block of North Indiana Avenue, on charges of resisting law enforcement and public intoxication by alcohol, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 11:33 a.m., officers arrested Jay Darlin, 58, 700 block of North Indiana Avenue, in the area of U.S. 31 and Mile Marker 165, on a warrant for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and charges of possession of a synthetic drug and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 2:52 p.m., officers arrested Douglas W. Bitner, 56, 600 block of West Defenbaugh Street, in the 1900 block of North Morrison Street, on a warrant for two counts of dealing methamphetamine and charges of maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 4:11 p.m., officers arrested Christopher W. Smith, 42, 600 block of West Richmond Street, in the 1900 block of North Morrison Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 4:20 p.m., officers arrested Morgan Smith, 32, 700 block of Menomonee Court, in the 1900 block of North Morrison Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 6:35 p.m., officers arrested Daniel T. Harrison, 21, 2400 block of North Webster Street, at the same location, on charges of aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony, domestic battery with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony, intimidation, a Level 5 felony, pointing a firearm, a Level 6 felony, battery against a public safety official, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 10:53 p.m., officers arrested Katheryne E. Gonzalez, 30, 800 block of North Main Street, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for two counts of possession of paraphernalia with a prior conviction, a warrant for two counts of possession of methamphetamine and a warrant for operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Friday, 11:09 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Meyer, 31, 200 block of North Market Street, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior conviction and a warrant for two counts of theft with a prior conviction.
Saturday, 12:30 a.m., officers arrested Trevor Williams, 28, 2100 block of North Diamond Street, in the 700 block of East Taylor Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 1:41 a.m., officers arrested Seth E. Davis, 25, 800 block of Clark Street, in the 300 block of North Main Street, on an unknown warrant.
Saturday, 3 p.m., officers arrested Zachary T. Shutt, 26, 1400 block of South Webster Street, in the 1300 block of North Reed Road, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 9 p.m., officers arrested Brendon D. Vyain, 33, 300 block of Lody Lane, in the 100 block of North Main Street, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 10:10 p.m., officers arrested Jordan A. Rawlins, 23, 2900 block of Sheila Drive, at the same location, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:22 a.m., officers arrested Elizabeth Field, 25, 1100 block of South Main Street, in the 900 block of East Laguna Street, on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior conviction.
Sunday, 3:55 a.m., officers arrested Michael A. Adams, 43, 2100 block of Versailles Drive, in the 1200 block of South Waugh Street, on a warrant for two counts of intimidation and a warrant for two counts of battery resulting in bodily injury, as well as charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:37 p.m., officers arrested Teresa M. Long, 49, unknown address, in the area of Tate and McCann streets, on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Sunday, 7:50 p.m., officers arrested Jeremy Weems, 25, 900 block of North Plate Street, in the 2700 block of North Washington Street, on a warrant for two counts of possession of methamphetamine.
Sunday, 8:30 p.m., officers arrested Brandon S. Long, 29, Peru, in the 1300 block of North Philips Street, on two separate warrants for two counts of theft each and an unknown Miami County warrant, as well as charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, and false informing, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3:49 a.m., officers arrested Treyshon D. L. Banks, 23, 900 block of East Elm Street, at the same location, on charges of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony.
Thefts
Thursday, 1:56 p.m., the theft of two antique slot machines, valued altogether at $4,000, was reported in the 900 block of East Richmond Street.
Friday, 8:56 a.m., the theft of a black utility trailer, valued at $500, was reported in the 1700 block of North Purdum Street.
Friday, 1:38 p.m., the theft of a white Ford Courier Goldline camper, valued at $3,600, was reported in the 1400 block of North Leeds Street.
Saturday, 1:13 p.m., the theft of a black and green 20-inch Mongoose bicycle, valued at $100, was reported in the 700 block of North Wabash Avenue.
Sunday, 5:19 p.m., the theft of $274 cash, PlayStation 4 games, an electric razor, clothing and shoes, valued altogether at $274, was reported in the 1900 block of Creekstone Drive.
Sunday, 11:51 p.m., the theft of $400 cash and $128 in cigarettes was reported from DP Mart, 2211 W. Sycamore St.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 11:05 a.m., deputies arrested Chevalier Brown, 33, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 11:15 a.m., deputies arrested Leah Myers, 38, Twelve Mile, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 12:24 p.m., deputies arrested Kevin Herrel, 32, Galveston, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 7:40 p.m., officers arrested Gabrielle Devivo, 27, Bunker Hill, on charges of operating while intoxicated by drugs, possession of marijuana and possession of a legend drug.
Friday, 8:12 p.m., officers arrested Jesse Newman, 30, 1100 block of Barksdale Avenue, Peru, on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Friday, 8:52 p.m., officers arrested Tiffani Ward, 31, South Bend, on charges of possession of stolen property and possession of marijuana.
Saturday, 8:54 a.m., officers arrested Heather Satterfield, 39, Logansport, on an unknown charge.
Saturday, 8:59 a.m., deputies arrested Tasharia Cook, 24, Kokomo, on an unknown warrant.
Sunday, 3:30 a.m., officers arrested Dustin McHenry, 32, Gas City, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Sunday, 9:18 p.m., officers arrested Shyanne Hanaway, 20, 10 block of West Sixth Street, Peru, on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Sunday, 9:30 p.m., officers arrested Tamara Roark, 18, 50 block of East Sixth Street, Peru, on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Monday, 5:10 a.m., officers arrested Shane A. Garretson, 24, 300 block of West 12th Street, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Tipton County
Arrests
Saturday, 9:50 p.m., deputies arrested Brian L. Montgomery, 42, Hartford City, on a body attachment.
Saturday, 11:40 p.m., officers arrested Jacob D. Bough, 36, Sharpsville, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Sunday, 10:02 a.m., deputies arrested Brian A. Englehardt, 61, Elwood, on a hold for Porter County and a charge of driving while suspended.
Sunday, 6:57 p.m., officers arrested Bailey M. Brown, 21, Tipton, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating while intoxicated with a controlled substance.
