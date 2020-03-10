Arrests
Thursday, 1:30 a.m., deputies arrested Tiffany Jo Tinder, 40, 2100 block of Carmelita Boulevard, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 2:09 a.m., deputies arrested Jason A. Schmitt, 41, 2300 block of Hillis Court, at the same location, on a warrant for non-support of a dependent child.
Thursday, 3:49 a.m., deputies arrested Jeffrey Charles Taylor, 30, 1400 block of East Madison Street, at the same location, on a warrant for non-support of a dependent child.
Thursday, 10:52 a.m., deputies arrested Derek Alan Gilbert, 31, 700 block of South McCann Street, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for leaving the scene of an accident and a warrant for operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
Thursday, 10:55 a.m., deputies arrested Jacob James Maine, 33, unknown address, at the HCSD, on a warrant for escape from in-home detention.
Thursday, 10:59 a.m., deputies arrested Jeffrey C. Taylor, 30, 1400 block of East Madison Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for a civil dispute.
Thursday, 2:14 p.m., deputies arrested Simba Q. Livingston, 47, 300 block of North Lindsay Street, at the HCSD, on two warrants for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 2:29 p.m., deputies arrested John Lee Williams, 28, 2000 block of South Goyer Road, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 3:28 p.m., deputies arrested Wesley Michael Everling, 38, Sharpsville, at the HCSD, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, a warrant for unlawful possession of a syringe and a warrant for possession of paraphernalia.
Thursday, 5 p.m., deputies arrested Heather R. Burton, 26, 2700 block of North Washington Street, in the area of Woodland and Washington streets, on a warrant for attachment and a charge of driving a motor vehicle while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 7:11 p.m., deputies arrested Christine R. Wyant, 24, 3600 block of Bradford Court, at the HCSD, on a warrant for possession of marijuana.
Friday, 10:05 a.m., officers arrested a 17-year-old male, in the 1100 block of East Lordeman Street, on charges of theft of a firearm, a Level 6 felony, criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, theft, a misdemeanor, and possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 12:12 p.m., officers arrested Jeffrey Linder, 33, Lafayette, in the area of Sycamore and McCann streets, on a charge of driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 12:17 p.m., officers arrested Ashlynn Perigo, 27, Lafayette, in the area of Sycamore and McCann streets, on a Tippecanoe County warrant for possession of methamphetamine and a Tippecanoe County warrant for possession of a syringe.
Friday, 1:28 p.m., officers arrested William Mealer, 26, 2100 block of North Locke Street, in Galveston, on a charge of murder, a Level 1 felony.
Friday, 2:48 p.m., officers arrested Jessica Sutton, 37, 700 block of South Union Street, in the 600 block of West Sycamore Street, on charges of driving while suspended and operating without financial responsibility, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 6:41 p.m., officers arrested a 15-year-old female, at Target, 1037 S. Reed Road, on a charge of theft, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 1:50 a.m., officers arrested Elise Ferris, 27, 1600 block of South Webster Street, in the 1200 block of West Monroe Street, on charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony, neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony, invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor, and public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:30 p.m., officers arrested Markus Martin, 43, 300 block of North Lindsay Street, in the area of Ohio and Sycamore streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 7:21 p.m., officers arrested Joshua Purnell, 26, 1400 block of East Taylor Street, in the 600 block of North Washington Street, on a Miami County warrant for auto theft and a Miami County warrant for never obtaining a license and a charge of providing a false identity statement, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:44 p.m., officers arrested Jareal Gray, 36, 1500 block of West Sycamore Street, in the 100 block of North Ohio Street, on charges of conspiracy to deal methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony.
Sunday, 3:58 p.m., officers arrested Jennifer O’Neal, 38, Lafayette, in the area of Sycamore and Ohio streets, on charges of possession of stolen property, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 7:41 p.m., officers arrested Justin Shuck, 36, 1400 block of North Apperson Way, in the 200 block of East Taylor Street, on a warrant for possession of a syringe, a warrant for possession of a narcotic drug and a warrant for theft, as well as charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 8:15 p.m., officers arrested Gustavo Arriola, 32, 1900 block of West Madison Street, in the area of Jefferson and Webster streets, on a Carroll County warrant for false informing.
Monday, 1:54 a.m., officers arrested Justin Broadhead, 29, 1800 block of West Madison Street, in the 1100 block of North Morrison Street, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Thefts
Sunday, 8:07 p.m., the theft of a pair of Apple ear buds, valued at $250, was reported in the 5800 block of Mendota Drive.
Arrests
Friday, 12:46 a.m., deputies arrested William R. Griffey, 46, Elwood, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Saturday, 2:28 a.m., deputies arrested Eric A. McMillin, 24, Kokomo, on charges of operating while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle and reckless driving.
Saturday, 5:13 p.m., deputies arrested Mackenzie N. Malston, 18, Atlanta, on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Saturday, 5:17 p.m., deputies arrested Madison L. Ramsey, 20, Sharpsville, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and maintaining a common nuisance.
Saturday, 6:19 p.m., deputies arrested Nathaniel S. D. Davis, 20, Kokomo, on charges of possession of marijuana with a prior conviction, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.
Sunday, 9:03 a.m., deputies arrested Wesley J. Jackson, 36, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
