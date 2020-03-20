Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 10:57 a.m., deputies arrested Marshall Payne, 19, 500 block of East Sycamore Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 3:10 p.m., deputies arrested Jason Chadwick Roberts, 40, homeless, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 8:27 p.m., deputies arrested Brant Owen, 45, Peru, at the HCSD, on a warrant for attachment and a warrant for non-support of a dependent child.
Wednesday, 9 p.m., deputies arrested Donald Douglas Delph, 50, 500 block of East Sycamore Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 1:30 p.m., officers arrested Paula Marie Miller, 25, 900 block of East Vaile Avenue, in the 2800 block of North Webster Street, on two separate warrants for two counts of conversion each.
Thursday, 10:20 p.m., officers arrested Marlin Williams, 45, Millington, Tennessee, in the 2300 block of North Buckeye Street, on charges of domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years of age, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 11:35 p.m., officers arrested Haydin Michal Evans, 29, Spring Arbor, Michigan, in the 600 block of South Market Street, on a Grant County warrant for auto theft.
Friday, 12:35 a.m., officers arrested Jennifer Renee Spence, 31, 2600 block of North Apperson Way, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery-simple assault and public intoxication by alcohol, both misdemeanors.
Miami County
Arrests
Thursday, 8:27 p.m., deputies arrested Braeden Lucas, 24, Wabash, on a warrant for disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.
Tipton County
Arrests
Thursday, 4:35 p.m., officers arrested James E. Jackson, 57, Tipton, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and invasion of privacy.
