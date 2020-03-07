Arrests
Wednesday, 1:38 a.m., deputies arrest Anatajuan Perkins, 35, 1200 block of N. Morrison, at intersection of Markland and Reed for driving a motor vehicle with prior suspension.
Wednesday, 6:06 a.m., deputies arrested Damion Vawter, 21, 2700 block of N. Washington St., at same location on a warrant for revoked sentence.
Wednesday, 2:06 p.m., deputies arrested Carrie Glunt, 51, 1900 block of S. Goyer, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for revoked sentence.
Wednesday, 2:33 p.m., deputies arrested Brittany Miniear, 30, 1100 block of S. Courtland, at 2700 N. Washington, for possession of a controlled substance.
Wednesday, 8:07 p.m. , deputies arrested Scott Schmitt, 48, 2300 block of S. 480 W., West Middleton, at 1015 S. Delphos, on charges of possession of a handgun without a license, possession of paraphernalia, marijuana, synthetic drug, methamphetamine and cocaine and dealing marijuana.
Arrests
Thursday, 10:58 a.m., Kokomo Police officers arrested Satorria Carr, 29, 700 block of S. Indiana, at the intersection of Ohio and Carter on an unspecified warrant.
Thursday, 3:15 p.m., officers arrested Graham Saunders, 21, 800 block of N. Union, at 1109 S. Main St., on a warrant for revoked sentence.
Thursday, 4:51 p.m., officers arrested Greg Francis, 44, 1900 block of S. Goyer Road, at 314 E. Taylor, on multiple charges of failure to appear in court and contempt of court.
Thursday, 7:45 p.m., officers arrested Carlos Alvavera, 21, of Frankfort, at 3949 S. Dixon Rd., on a warrant for parole violation.
Thursday, 9:30 p.m., officers arrested Sarita White, 45, 2200 block of N. Buckeye, at same location, for resisting law enforcement.
Friday, 12:59 a.m., officers arrested Marquis Herron, 18, 1300 block of S. Delphos, at the intersection of Havens and Washington, for possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, escape from in-home detention and resisting law enforcement.
Friday, 1:17 a.m., officers arrested Jerred Ausbrook, 38, 700 block Twyckingham, at the intersection of Berkley and Jefferson, for operating while intoxicated.
Friday, 3:27 a.m., officers arrested Isaiah Hood, 23, 2300 block of S. Park Road, at 2700 N. Washington for public intoxication.
Thefts
Thursday, 9:46 a.m., the theft of an unknown brand furnace, valued at $2,000, was reported in the 1300 block of N. Leeds.
Thursday, 10:51 a.m., the theft of food, valued at $100, was reported at Kroger, 605 N. Dixon.
