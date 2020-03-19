Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 9 a.m., deputies arrested Blaise J. Dotson, 29, 500 block of Somerset Drive, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 8:25 p.m., deputies arrested Misti M. Martin, 38, 1200 block of East Firmin Street, in the area of Home Avenue and Defenbaugh Street, on charges of possession of stolen property, a Level 6 felony, and operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 10:44 p.m., deputies arrested Eden N. Meador, 28, 6000 block of Yale Court, in the area of Sycamore Street and Dixon Road, on charges of possession of marijuana and operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 10:47 p.m., officers arrested Ray Ahti Beets, 33, 1700 block of Sussex on Berkley Road, on charges of domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years of age, a Level 6 felony, invasion of privacy, a Level 6 felony, and resisting arrest, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 3:25 a.m., officers arrested Tahlyn Orion Latta, 23, 1200 block of McCann Street, in the 600 block of Elk Drive, on a warrant for two counts of operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Miami County
Arrests
Thursday, 3:31 p.m., officers arrested Lijah Graham, 42, unknown address, on charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct and intimidation.
Tipton County
Arrests
Tuesday, 8:53 p.m., deputies arrested Robert L. Wimborough, 24, Atlanta, on charges of indecent exposure and public nudity.
Tuesday, 9:01 p.m., deputies arrested Matthew D. Brown, 25, Indianapolis, on charges of obstruction of justice and possession of methamphetamine.
Tuesday, 9:11 p.m., deputies arrested Everett L. Chase Jr., 46, Cicero, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a legend drug, obstruction of justice and resisting law enforcement.
Wednesday, 8:42 p.m., deputies arrested Stephen D. Sides, 41, Tipton, on a warrant for failure to appear.
