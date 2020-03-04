Arrests
Monday, 8:56 a.m., deputies arrested Ronald Wayne Miller, 52, 1000 block of Rank Parkway, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 2:24 p.m., deputies arrested Johnathan D. Carter, 22, Indianapolis, in the area of U.S. 31 and Mile Marker 165.5, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 2:26 p.m., deputies arrested Dustin Thomas Strayer, 33, homeless, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 8:18 p.m., deputies arrested Michael S. Sellers, 41, 3200 block of North 80 West, in the area of Ohio and Jefferson streets, on a charge of possession of marijuana with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 9:55 p.m., deputies arrested James Matthew Thompson, 31, unknown address, in Greentown, on a warrant for non-support of a dependent child, a warrant for petition to revoke and a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 9:49 a.m., officers arrested a 15-year-old male, in the 400 block of West Broadway Street, on a charge of truancy, an infraction.
Tuesday, 11:45 a.m., officers arrested a 15-year-old female, in the 500 block of North Market Street, on a charge of truancy, an infraction.
Tuesday, 1:43 p.m., officers arrested Lamondreon J. Warren, 28, 1500 block of North Lindsay Street, at the same location, on a warrant for two counts of dealing cocaine.
Tuesday, 5:03 p.m., officers arrested Cody A. Best, 24, 1900 block of Meghan Court, at the same location, on charges of maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony, neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony, dealing marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 5:13 p.m., officers arrested Tiffany L. Corbit, 22, 1900 block of Meghan Court, at the same location, on charges of maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony, neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony, dealing marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 6:39 p.m., officers arrested Jeremiah D. Plake, 42, 1100 block of West Jefferson Street, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery causing moderate bodily injury, a Level 6 felony, intimidation, a Level 6 felony, and domestic battery-simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 8:03 p.m., officers arrested Bradley A. Thomas, 26, 2700 block of North Washington Street, in the 1000 block of South Reed Road, on an unknown warrant.
Tuesday, 11:21 p.m., officers arrested Elikahe Y. Green, 42, 1000 block of East Broadway Street, in the 700 block of South Buckeye Street, on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Tuesday, 11:45 p.m., officers arrested Kaelin V. Lemons, 24, 700 block of West Virginia Street, in the 700 block of South Buckeye Street, on a warrant for theft.
Thefts
Tuesday, 7:53 a.m., the theft of a 2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser, valued at $500, was reported in the 3200 block of Woodbridge Circle.
Tuesday, 8:59 a.m., the theft of a brown Michael Kors computer bag, valued at $300, was reported in the 300 block of Kingston Road.
Tuesday, 2:59 p.m., the theft of $615 cash was reported in the 2700 block of North Washington Street.
Tuesday, 3:11 p.m., the theft of $100 cash was reported in the 100 block of Southway Boulevard.
Arrests
Tuesday, 8:27 a.m., officers arrested Eric Bookwalter, 45, 20 block of Shield Avenue, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday, 11:45 a.m., deputies arrested Hakeem Rose, 18, Logansport, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 4:06 a.m., deputies arrested Evin Terrill, 24, Fortville, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Arrests
Monday, 6:48 p.m., deputies arrested Ashley N. Bland, 29, Kokomo, on two charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and one charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
Monday, 9:42 p.m., deputies arrested Caitlynn N. Gibson, 20, Windfall, on a charge of illegal consumption of alcohol.
Monday, 9:53 p.m., deputies arrested Hagen A. Vanausdal, 18, Windfall, on a charge of illegal consumption of alcohol.
Tuesday, 1:27 a.m., deputies arrested Anthony D. Lacluyse, 33, Kokomo, on a Howard County warrant and charges of criminal conversion of a vehicle with intent to commit a crime, theft with a prior conviction, trespass and providing a false identity statement.
Tuesday, 3:09 a.m., deputies arrested Matthew A. Kowalkowski, 50, Kokomo, on a charge of trespass.
Tuesday, 10:12 p.m., deputies arrested Nicole E. Palka, 38, Osceola, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance without doctor’s orders.
Wednesday, unknown time, officers arrested Abigail L. Henry, 31, Tipton, on charges of operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
