Arrests
Tuesday, 11:15 a.m., deputies arrested Thaddeus Allen Jefferson, 29, 1500 block of Cadillac Drive, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a bond revocation.
Tuesday, noon, deputies arrested James Lee Slider, 30, 1500 block of West Jefferson Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Tuesday, 12:16 p.m., deputies arrested Tiffany Joelle Young, 36, 2000 block of Mark Court, in the 2000 block of Mark Court, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Tuesday, 1:44 p.m., deputies arrested Jordan Lee McCarty, 29, 1900 block of Lindsay Street, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 3:06 p.m., deputies arrested Stephen Finley, 19, 500 block of Cassville Road, at the same location, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 7:40 p.m., deputies arrested John Michael Maher, 35, 1400 block of North 250 East, at the same location, on a warrant for possession of a narcotic drug and a warrant for unlawful possession of a syringe.
Monday, 8:29 p.m., officers arrested Rodney Shaver, 25, homeless, on charges of intimidation and possession of methamphetamine.
Wednesday, 6:35 p.m., officers arrested Trae Simmons, 33, Wabash, on charges of operating while intoxicated and installation of an ignition interlock device.
Wednesday, 7 p.m., officers arrested Shellie Stiles, 48, 500 block of Monroe Avenue, Peru, on a violation of probation and two charges of maintaining a common nuisance.
