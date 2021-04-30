Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 2:33 a.m., deputies arrested Kesha M. Pigg, 25, 800 block of East Gerhart Street, in the area of Morgan Street and Apperson Way, on a charge of operating without a license, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 9:20 a.m., deputies arrested Kristina Diane Fearnow, 49, 600 block of Cambridge Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for body attachment.
Wednesday, 10:45 a.m., deputies arrested Jesse Leland Willey, 40, Lafayette, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 3:33 p.m., deputies arrested Jeremy Vasquez, 39, unknown address, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 3:38 p.m., deputies arrested Eva Groover, 41, 900 block of North McCann Street, at the HCJ, on two warrants for failure to appear and a warrant for non-compliance.
Wednesday, 6:55 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher James Jackson, 28, 700 block of North Union Street, in the 600 block of South Berkley Road, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 7:42 p.m., officers arrested Joshua Cooper, 40, 1700 block of North Webster Street, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 8:27 p.m., officers arrested Ted Driver Sr., 71, 600 block of South Bell Street, at the same location, on a warrant for conversion.
Wednesday, 9:05 p.m., officers arrested Curtis Williams, 30, 1300 block of North McCann Street, at the same location, on charges of neglect of a dependent, domestic battery and pointing a firearm, all Level 6 felonies.
Wednesday, 9:50 p.m., Max Trinoskey, 54, 700 block of South Union Street, in the 900 block of South Plate Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 9:55 p.m., officers arrested Adam W. Thomas, 30, Russiaville, in Russiaville, on a warrant for harassment.
Wednesday, 10:04 p.m., officers arrested Randy Craig, 51, 900 block of South Plate Street, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 10:35 p.m., officers arrested Amanda Sullivan, 42, 500 block of East Monroe Street, in the 200 block of North Buckeye Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 11:33 p.m., officers arrested Ronald Stevens, 35, Michigantown, in the area of Clinton and Albany drives, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 2:15 a.m., officers arrested Tony Motto, 40, 800 block of West Virginia Street, in the 1200 block of Imperial Drive, on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 8 p.m., officers arrested Angela Hilligoss, 37, 1800 block of North Webster Street, in the 1300 block of North Reed Road, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; leaving the scene of a property damage crash, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
