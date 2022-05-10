Howard County
Arrests
Friday, 7:39 a.m., deputies arrested Brandy L. Martin, 47, Marion, in the area of Goyer Road and Markland Avenue, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 8:46 a.m., deputies arrested Kara Ashley France, 30, 500 block of East Vaile Avenue, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for escape.
Friday, 9:20 a.m., deputies arrested Jason Denero Moore, 40, 700 block of East Mulberry Street, in the 100 block of North Buckeye Street, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention.
Friday, 10:02 a.m., officers arrested Jeffrey Penner, 37, Fort Myers, 400 block of North Indiana Avenue, on charges of fraud and possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies.
Friday, 10:09 a.m., deputies arrested Dusty Marie Chapel, 36, 1000 block of East Broadway Street, in the 4900 block of East 50 North, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11:32 a.m., officers arrested Suzanne Anderson, 34, 400 block of North Indiana Avenue, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, a Level 6 felony; theft, a Level 6 felony; fraud, a Level 6 felony; public indecency, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 1 p.m., deputies arrested Kenyette Jones, 38, 500 block of East Vaile Avenue, at the HCJ, on a warrant for probation violation.
Friday, 2:02 p.m., deputies arrested Joseph Ray Spiker, 45, Lafayette, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 5:21 p.m., officers arrested Brittany Pyatt, 28, 1600 block of North LaFountain Street, at the same location, on two warrants for possession of methamphetamine.
Friday, 7:36 p.m., officers arrested Chelsea Nadeau, 32, Bringhurst, in the 800 block of North Purdum Street, on a Clinton County warrant.
Friday, 9:18 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher Walter Fickle, 38, 500 block of East North Street, at the same location, on a warrant for battery resulting in bodily injury.
Friday, 9:30 p.m., deputies arrested Jeffery Lee Miller, 43, 900 block of East Walnut Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 10:04 p.m., deputies arrested Brandon S. Brittain, 41, 300 block of North Lindsay Street, at the same location, on a warrant for neglect of a dependent.
Friday, 10:36 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua Cooper, 41, 1100 block of West North Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 10:45 p.m., officers arrested Mathew Petty, 45, unknown address, in the 900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention and a warrant for burglary, as well as charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11:01 p.m., officers arrested Char-Michael Williams Jr., 27, homeless, in the 900 block of South Calumet Street, on a warrant for residential entry and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 12:39 a.m., officers arrested Randy Thorrington, 53, 1000 block of South Waugh Street, in the area of Main and Elm streets, on a charge of operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 12:58 a.m., officers arrested Eberett Friend, 37, 900 block of East Broadway Street, in the area of Broadway and Purdum streets, on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 1:52 a.m., officers arrested Norman Colbert, 46, 3000 block of North 00 East West, in the area of Armstrong and Gano streets, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 3:58 a.m., officers arrested Alejandro Luna, 24, 700 block of South Webster Street, in the 800 block of North Webster Street, on charges of resisting law enforcement and public intoxication by alcohol, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 4:58 a.m., officers arrested Tyler Greer, 32, unknown address, in Peru, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 2:37 p.m., officers arrested Amber Maish, 33, 300 block of West Taylor Street, in the 600 block of North Washington Street, on a Clinton County warrant.
Saturday, 3:25 p.m., officers arrested Lavonski Elliott, 32, 800 block of Witherspoon Drive, in the area of North Street and Indiana 931, on charges of possession of marijuana and operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 7:26 p.m., deputies arrested Jeffrey Lynn Forrey, 64, 600 block of West Walnut Street, in the area of Indiana Avenue and Mulberry Street, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Saturday, 7:52 p.m., deputies arrested Nakola Shavalas Parks, 28, 3100 block of Vinton Circle, in the area of Home Avenue and State Street, on two charges of possession of a controlled substance, two charges of possession of marijuana and two charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, all misdemeanors.
Saturday, 8:39 p.m., officers arrested Brandon Denis, 37, 1100 block of Tepee Drive, in the area of Reed and Center roads, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 9:05 p.m., officers arrested Stacie Landes, 49, 1300 block of North Courtland Avenue, in the 600 block of South Bell Street, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 11:44 p.m., officers arrested Andrew McCauley, 41, 2500 block of West Boulevard Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 1 a.m., officers arrested Michael Myers, 43, 1300 block of South Waugh Street, in the area of North and Webster streets, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Sunday, 1:09 a.m., officers arrested Stephanie Myers, 38, 1300 block of South Waugh Street, in the area of North and Webster streets, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release and a warrant for possession of marijuana.
Sunday, 2:49 a.m., officers arrested Travis Wilson, 36, 4100 block of West 100 North, in the area of Indiana Avenue and Richmond Street, on an unknown warrant.
Sunday, 10:06 a.m., deputies arrested Kimberly K. Houston, 48, 1100 block of South Calumet Street, in the area of Vaile Avenue and Ohio Street, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 2:54 p.m., deputies arrested Stephanie Brookshire, 49, Fort Wayne, in the first block of Green Hills Court, on charges of domestic battery causing serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony, and domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 3:52 p.m., officers arrested Logan Colburn, 19, 5700 block of Seneca Trail, at the same location, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:33 p.m., officers arrested Emily Disalvo, 22, 1100 block of Tepee Drive, at the same location, on a warrant for leaving the scene of an accident.
Sunday, 5:05 p.m., officers arrested Carli Owens, 22, 2100 block of Longwood Drive, in the 5700 block of Seneca Trail, on a charge of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 6:04 p.m., officers arrested Tone Maitlen, 35, 600 block of South Union Street, on charges of neglect of a dependent and domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child, both Level 6 felonies.
Sunday, 7:42 p.m., officers arrested Ashley Comstock, 32, 3600 block of Oakhurst Drive, in the area of Virginia and Armstrong streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 8 p.m., officers arrested Joshua Smith, 34, 5000 block of South Webster Street, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery causing serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony; strangulation, a Level 6 felony; and battery causing serious bodily injury, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 10:10 p.m., officers arrested Amanda Byous, 35, 900 block of East Havens Street, in the 2400 block of North LaFountain streets, on a warrant for operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
Sunday, 11:02 p.m., officers arrested Dewayne Perrigan, 33, 2100 block of North Main Street, in the 900 block of North Armstrong Street, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 11:49 p.m., officers arrested Chad Munden, 44, 1100 block of South Calumet Street, in the area of Jefferson and Delphos streets, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Monday, 5:13 p.m., officers arrested Jason Crain, 36, 3800 block of Red Bud Lane, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 5:52 p.m., officers arrested Victor Gregory, 44, 2100 block of North Jay Street, in the area of Plate Street and Vaile Avenue, on a warrant for body attachment.
Monday, 5:56 p.m., officers arrested Joshaun Franklin, 27, 1200 block of South Union Street, in the area of Plate Street and Vaile Avenue, on a Kosciusko County warrant.
Tuesday, 12:16 a.m., officers arrested Anthony Sutton Jr., 39, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, at the same location, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of a legend drug or precursor, all Level 6 felonies.
Tuesday, 12:17 a.m., officers arrested Karley Critchlow, 23, 1300 block of South Styer Street, in the 2900 block of North Apperson Way, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 12:55 p.m., officers arrested Ryan Lindsay, 41, 900 block of South Buckeye Street, in the 1500 block of South Plate Street, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 2:50 a.m., officers arrested Kelli Coleman, 33, 300 block of South Harrison Street, in the area of Jefferson Street and Berkley Road, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 2:51 a.m., officers arrested Aaron Robinson, 36, Markham, in the area of Jefferson Street and Berkley Road, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 3 a.m., officers arrested Bobbie Ford, 33, 1000 block of South Washington Street, in the 1900 block of West Jefferson Street, on a Wabash County warrant and a Hamilton County warrant, as well as charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 3:08 a.m., officers arrested Michael Nothern, 30, Lafayette, in the 1900 block of West Jefferson Street, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
