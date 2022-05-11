Howard County
Arrests
Monday, 9:22 a.m., deputies arrested Bradley Charles Frederick, 42, 3800 block of Alameda Boulevard, in the area of Walnut and Main streets, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3:19 p.m., deputies arrested Tana L. Wilder, 24, homeless, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 5:49 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua J. Suiter, 35, 2300 block of North Delphos Street, in the 500 block of Cassville Road, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 6:36 p.m., deputies arrested Cameron J. Craft, 18, 2500 block of North Apperson Way, in the area of Ohio and Jefferson streets, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 6:57 p.m., deputies arrested Daniel T. Harrison, 23, Peru, in the 1700 block of North Bell Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor; and possession of a synthetic drug or lookalike substance, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 10:35 p.m., deputies arrested Joseph Michael Harris, 34, 8100 block of West 300 North, at the same location, on charges of criminal mischief, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and refusal to identify, all misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 11:12 a.m., officers arrested Brandi Bradley, 42, 1800 block of North Bell Street, in the area of Morgan Street and Apperson Way, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 4:19 p.m., officers arrested Audrey Gillem, 29, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, at the same location, on a charge of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony.
Tuesday, 6:40 p.m., officers arrested Marcus Bowens, 34, 2100 block of North Locke Street, in the 400 block of South Washington Street, on a warrant for body attachment.
Tuesday, 7:35 p.m., officers arrested Samuel Gentry, 42, 600 block of East Mulberry Street, in the 500 block of South Washington Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 11:34 p.m., officers arrested Windy David, 46, 2700 block of North Washington Street, in the 600 block of North Washington Street, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and operating while intoxicated, all misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 12:41 a.m., officers arrested Brittany Lawson, 27, 1400 block of South Buckeye Street, in the area of Philips and North streets, on a warrant for conversion.
Miami County
Arrests
Saturday, 2:36 a.m., officers arrested Serenity Wolf, 18, 200 block of West Third Street, Peru, on two charges of battery on a law enforcement officer and a single charge each of attempted entry of a vehicle, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and attempted disarming of a law enforcement officer.
Saturday, 3:35 p.m., officers arrested Jason Spencer, 44, Converse, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Saturday, 11:47 p.m., officers arrested Jordan Oliver, 25, 200 block of Columbia Avenue, Peru, on charges of public intoxication, public nudity, domestic battery and disorderly conduct.
Sunday, 1:34 a.m., officers arrested James Gilland, 41, 100 block of North Grant Street, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Sunday, 1:34 a.m., officers arrested Jennifer Zinn, 38, 400 block of Cherokee Court, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Sunday, 4:17 a.m., officers arrested Azarius Roberts, 23, 200 block of Columbia Avenue, Peru, on charges of operating while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement.
Monday, 1:54 a.m., officers arrested Ryan Malott, 39, 200 block of Franklin Court, Peru, on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Monday, 8:30 a.m., deputies arrested Markiss Young, 32, homeless, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Tipton County
Arrests
Sunday, 12:32 a.m., deputies arrested Herman J. Guillory, 26, Anderson, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 1155 a.m., deputies arrested Dustin J. Bagby, 33, Sharpsville, on charges of intimidation and criminal recklessness.
Tuesday, 12:52 a.m., deputies arrested Dawn R. East, 42, Alexandria, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
