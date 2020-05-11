Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, midnight, deputies arrested Erika D. Maxwell, 26, 100 block of East Markland Avenue, in the 2200 block of North 250 East, on two warrants for petition to revoke and two warrants for non-compliance.
Thursday, midnight, deputies arrested Blaine Johnson, 26, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, in the 2200 block of North 250 East, on a warrant for conversion and a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, midnight, deputies arrested Danny Ray Harrison, 53, 20 block of Wellsley Lane, in the 2200 block of North 250 East, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 1:48 p.m., deputies arrested Bradley Joseph Bates, 36, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, at the Howard County Courthouse, on three warrants for non-compliance, a warrant for dealing a controlled substance, a warrant for possession of marijuana with a prior drug conviction, a warrant for neglect of a dependent and possession of a controlled substance.
Thursday, 3:19 p.m., deputies arrested Marquis O. Reser, 28, Russiaville, in Russiaville, on a hold for Tipton County.
Thursday, 8:09 p.m., deputies arrested Heather M. Shook, 38, 100 block of Rue Royale Court, at the Howard County Sheriff's Department, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for non-compliance.
Friday, 3:15 p.m., officers arrested Thomas Ohmer Jr., 36, 600 block of South Locke Street, in the 3700 block of South LaFountain Street, on a warrant for dealing a controlled substance.
Friday, 5:28 p.m., officers arrested Shelby Rainwater, 27, 700 block of South Bell Street, in the 600 block of South Reed Road, on charges of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor, public intoxication, a misdemeanor, and hit/skip, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 9:55 p.m., officers arrested Christina Austin, 51, 1200 block of West Taylor Street, in the 1600 block of South Plate Street, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Friday, 10:20 p.m., officers arrested Nicholas Plake, 18, Walton, in the 500 block of West Jackson Street, on a charge of battery, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 10:25 p.m., officers arrested Angela Hilligoss, 36, 1800 block of North Wabash Street, in the 1600 block of South Plate Street, on a warrant for possession of a syringe.
Saturday, 2:59 a.m., officers arrested Cody Sites, 30, 900 block of East Jackson Street, in the area of Mulberry and Buckeye streets, on a warrant for two counts of possession of methamphetamine and a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 4:40 a.m., officers arrested Angela Breedlove, 48, 900 block of West State Street, in the area of Jefferson and Armstrong streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with prior suspensions, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:17 p.m., officers arrested Blake Jones, 18, 1800 block of North 300 East, in the 1100 block of East State Street, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of alcohol by a minor, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 7:50 p.m., officers arrested Brandon Collins, 29, 100 block of West Elm Street, at the same location, on two Hamilton County warrants.
Monday, 3:08 a.m., officers arrested Jose Ochoa Jr., 35, Logansport, in the area of Leeds and Monroe streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended with prior suspensions, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 4:16 a.m., officers arrested Mark Howard, 50, unknown address, in the 800 block of West Madison Street, on a warrant for operating while intoxicated.
Miami County
Arrests
Saturday, 4:47 a.m., deputies arrested Rafael Roderigues, 40, 2000 block of South Timber Trail, Peru, on charges of battery, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
Saturday, 6:46 p.m., officers arrested Gregory Sharp, 38, 500 block of West Seventh Street, Peru, on charges of strangulation and battery resulting in bodily injury.
Saturday, 7:10 p.m., officers arrested Mark Hamilton, 55, 30 block of Center Street, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
Saturday, deputies arrested Caleb Borneman, 27, 4300 block of North Meridian Street, Peru, on charges of domestic battery and criminal confinement.
Tipton County
Arrests
Sunday, 10:29 a.m., officers arrested Tyler M. McQuern, 24, Bloomington, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
