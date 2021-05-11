Howard County
Arrests
Friday, 12:36 a.m., deputies arrested Jonathan Adam Devern Dickerson, 27, 1400 block of East Indiana 18, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for child molesting.
Friday, 10:05 a.m., deputies arrested James Mathew Thompson, 33, 1200 block of East Foster Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 10:50 a.m., deputies arrested Percy Parkevich, 30, Logansport, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 11:50 a.m., deputies arrested Stepanie Lynn Sutherland, 32, 400 block of North Webster Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for possession of a narcotic drug.
Friday, 2:15 p.m., deputies arrested Trevor Ross Brieger, 36, homeless, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to register as a sex or violent offender.
Friday, 3 p.m., deputies arrested Shelby Nicole Delon, 29, 600 block of South Main Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 5:18 p.m., officers arrested Timothy Thorton, 36, 300 block of West Harrison Street, in the area of Defenbaugh Street and Indiana Avenue, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 6:10 p.m., deputies arrested Melissa Ann Anthony, 38, Indianapolis, at the HCJ, on a warrant for criminal mischief.
Friday, 7:33 p.m., deputies arrested Angela Leigh Morris, 44, 2300 block of South Park Road, in the area of Delphos and State streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 8:44 p.m., officers arrested Scott Lunsford, 44, 700 block of South Wabash Avenue, in the 900 block of South Market Street, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony.
Friday, 11:47 p.m., officers arrested Katrina Coplin, 29, 800 block of South Brandon Street, in the 2500 block of North Apperson Way, on charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony; criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony; pointing a firearm, a Level 6 felony; and possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11:57 p.m., officers arrested Buddy Mossholder Jr., 48, 800 block of South Brandon Street, in the 2600 block of North Washington Street, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 1:50 a.m., officers arrested Michelle Dorisse, 46, 900 block of Live Oak Court, in the area of Washington and Sycamore streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 4:44 a.m., officers arrested Jasmine Hulen, 31, Muncie, in the 800 block of Belvedere Drive, on charges of possession of marijuana and public intoxication, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 8:49 a.m., deputies arrested Kody Lee Richard, 22, 1200 block of East Laguna Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for leaving the scene of an accident.
Saturday, 12:52 p.m., deputies arrested Chase Robert Jourdan, 32, Louisville, Kentucky, at the HCJ, on a warrant for mischief.
Saturday, 2:01 p.m., deputies arrested Melissa A. Merino, 28, Kalamazoo, Michigan, in the 3500 block of North U.S. 31, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 6:34 p.m., deputies arrested Donnie Joe Reynolds, 42, 600 block of south Bell Street, in the 2100 block of South 300 East, on a warrant for escape, a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for non-compliance, as well as charges of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 8 p.m., officers arrested Carah Gifford, 29, 1100 block of West Jackson Street, in the 800 block of South Lewis Street, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 8:35 p.m., officers arrested Jeremy Williams, 41, 1900 block of North Jay Street, in the 4200 block of South Park Road, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 8:36 p.m., officers arrested Orson Hudson, 49, 1200 block of North Courtland Avenue, in the area of Union Street and Vaile Avenue, on charges of dealing marijuana and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 9:20 p.m., deputies arrested Ryan Blake Carpenter, 35, Tipton, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of theft from a building, a Level 6 felony, and criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:30 a.m., officers arrested Nathan Ferguson, 35, 5200 block of Council Ring Boulevard, in the 900 block of West Virginia Street, on charges of domestic battery, strangulation and invasion of privacy, all Level 6 felonies.
Sunday, 1:30 a.m., officers arrested Dustin Hill, 36, 1100 block of West Jackson Street, in the 200 block of North Main Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 1:39 a.m., deputies arrested Raelynn K. Boffo, 27, Russiaville, in the 200 block of North 300 West, on charges of operating with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 3:35 a.m., deputies arrested Tomajah R. Tyler, 27, 500 block of East Monroe Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 4:08 a.m., officers arrested Glen Sites, 54, 900 block of West Jackson Street, in the area of Indiana Avenue and Jackson Street, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:25 a.m., officers arrested Anissa Hodge, 52, 1200 block of North Courtland Avenue, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on charges of resisting law enforcement and public intoxication, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 5:34 a.m., officers arrested Timothy McKinney, 44, 700 block of South Diamond Street, in the 700 block of Diamond Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 7:27 a.m., officers arrested Sydney Stafford, 22, 1300 block of South Main Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 10:15 a.m., deputies arrested Brooklyn Joann Herod, 25, Elwood, at the HCJ, on a warrant for operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Sunday, 6:34 p.m., officers arrested Laijuan Lenoir, 22, 800 block of South Waugh Street, in the 1900 block of South Reed Road, on charges of criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony; obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 6:37 p.m., officers arrested Demontez Lenoir, 20, 800 block of South Waugh Street, in the 1700 block of East Boulevard, on charges of criminal recklessness, a Level 5 felony; battery, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; and escape, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 8:35 p.m., officers arrested Julie Roseberry, 38, 1500 block of South Plate Street, in the 2400 block of West Sycamore Street, on a charge of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 9:28 p.m., officers arrested Kyrstin Duke, 21, 1700 block of North Indiana Avenue, in the area of Washington Street and Markland Avenue, on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; escape, a Level 6 felony; public intoxication, a misdemeanor; and criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 11:23 p.m., officers arrested Matthew Roberts, 41, 1900 block of South Union Street, in the 400 block of Bradford Circle, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 11:28 p.m., officers arrested Farrah Causey, 44, unknown address, in the area of Ohio Street and Indiana 931, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 11:34 p.m., officers arrested Kathryn Strite, 35, unknown address, in the 1900 block of South Union Street, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 1:42 a.m., officers arrested Kaylan Turley, 28, 1800 block of South Armstrong Street, in the area of Washington and Boulevard streets, on charges of operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony, and endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 11:30 a.m., officers arrested Breanna Parsons, 29, 400 block of West Third Street, Peru, on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, neglect of a dependent, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Friday, 3:06 p.m., officers arrested Byron Parsons, 54, 400 block of West Third Street, Peru, on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, neglect of a dependent, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Saturday, 4:47 p.m., officers arrested James Upp III, 31, Converse, on a Fulton County warrant.
Saturday, 7:45 p.m., officers arrested Joseph Yard, 37, Logansport, on a Cass County warrant.
Saturday, 8:30 p.m., officers arrested Brittany Kellogg, 35, 300 block of Apache Drive, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Sunday, 12:18 p.m., deputies arrested Bryan Austin, 21, 5800 block of South U.S. 31, Peru, on charges of residential entry and domestic battery.
Sunday, 7:50 p.m., officers arrested Peter Kauffman, 37, Monticello, on charges of operating while intoxicated-refusal and operator never licensed.
Sunday, 8:45 p.m., deputies arrested Brett Youngblood, 35, 1200 block of Chanute Avenue, Peru, on a Cass County warrant and a Howard County warrant.
Tipton County
Arrests
Friday, 10:15 a.m., deputies arrested Roberto Hernandez-Rojas, 27, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 12:02 a.m., officers arrested William V. Cunningham, 35, Tipton, on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and intimidation.
Monday, 11:10 a.m., deputies arrested Cora L.C. Bannon, 28, Elwood, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.