Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 9:21 a.m., deputies arrested Elliott Davis, 32, Chicago, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 9:43 a.m., deputies arrested Tamara Cerrise Word, 31, 1100 block of South Union Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for pretrial release.
Tuesday, 10:50 a.m., deputies arrested Trevor Lee Roberts, 22, 1200 block of South Washington Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
Tuesday, 10:54 p.m., deputies arrested Anthony Orlando Clark, 20, 3700 block of Red Bud Lane, at the HCJ, on a warrant for possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday, 10:56 p.m., deputies arrested Anthony Michimani, 29, Westfield, at the HCJ, on a warrant for operating while intoxicated.
Tuesday, 11 a.m., deputies arrested Randy Paul Friend, 64, Noblesville, at the HCJ, on a warrant for conversion.
Tuesday, 1:41 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher Aaron Crumbley, 34, Kingsport, Tennessee, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 1:44 p.m., deputies arrested Isaiah Daniel James Hood, 25, 2300 block of South Park Road, at the HCJ, on a warrant for probation violation.
Tuesday, 3:54 p.m., deputies arrested Samantha White, 35, homeless, in the area of Defenbaugh Street and Courtland Avenue, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Tuesday, 6:21 p.m., deputies arrested Krusean Renai Thomas, 32, 1300 block of South Main Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
Tuesday, 7:42 p.m., deputies arrested Ashley Nicole Bagwell, 35, 2800 block of North Waugh Street, in the 1700 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 9:21 p.m., deputies arrested Brenda Kay Ballard, 62, 1500 block of South Plate Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 11:05 p.m., deputies arrested Ahvon J.D. Hurt, 21, 300 block of South Union Street, in the area of Reed Road and Boulevard Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 1:31 p.m., officers arrested Taylor Brod, 28, homeless, in the area of North Washington Street, on a Tipton County warrant.
Wednesday, 8:55 p.m., officers arrested Jathon Lindsey, 49, 1100 block of South Washington Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 9:15 p.m., officers arrested Shana Hulsey, 34, 800 block of South Jay Street, in the area of Washington and Taylor streets, on a charge of possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 11:51 p.m., officers arrested Gregory Parker, 53, homeless, in the area of West North Street, on a warrant for public intoxication.
Thursday, 12:15 a.m., officers arrested Larry Edwards Jr., 48, 1000 block of South Courtland Avenue, in the area of Union and Harrison streets, on charges of intimidation, a Level 5 felony; strangulation, a Level 6 felony; and domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 12:41 a.m., officers arrested Brittany Lawson, 27, 1400 block of South Buckeye Street, in the area of Philips and North streets, on a warrant for conversion.
Thursday, 1:12 a.m., officers arrested Brandi Bradley, 42, 1800 block of North Bell Street, in the area of Morgan Street and Apperson Way, on a warrant for residential entry.
Tipton County
Arrests
Wednesday, 1:57 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher J. Stucker, 41, Windfall, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 9:50 p.m., officers arrested Eddie G. Lynch, 44, Tipton, on a warrant for failure to appear.
