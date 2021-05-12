Howard County
Arrests
Monday, 12:47 a.m., deputies arrested Zackary Todd Smallwood, 22, 900 block of Live Oak Court, in the area of Dixon Road and Friendship Boulevard, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 10:35 a.m., deputies arrested Heather Kaye Magers, 35, 1200 block of West Taylor Street, at the same location, on a warrant for neglect of a dependent.
Monday, 10:57 a.m., deputies arrested Molly M. Thibeault, 33, 3000 block of South Webster Street, in the 1900 block of South Goyer Road, on a warrant for criminal trespass and a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 4:14 p.m., deputies arrested Margerite Smith, 40, 500 block of North Apperson Way, in the area of Ohio and Carter streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 4:36 p.m., deputies arrested Jenni M. Harrison, 37, 300 block of West Barkdol Street, in the area of Washington and Elm streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 10:49 p.m., officers arrested Arthur Weller, 46, unknown address, in the 1000 block of South Indiana Avenue, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, midnight, officers arrested Carli Owens, 21, 2100 block of Longwood Drive, in the 700 block of South Washington Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony, and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 1:05 a.m., officers arrested Ariana Hudson, 27, 200 block of East Harrison Street, in the 900 block of North Apperson Way, on a Hamilton County warrant and a Grant County warrant.
Wednesday, 2:12 a.m., officers arrested Scott Lukas, 34, 1900 block of North Morrison Street, in the 2400 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of public intoxication, endangerment and operating while intoxicated, all misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 3:36 a.m., officers arrested Spencer Lebouef, 48, 1300 block of South Washington Street, in the area of Main and Mulberry streets, on charges of possession of marijuana and public intoxication, both misdemeanors.
Tipton County
Arrests
Tuesday, 10:30 a.m., deputies arrested Nichelle M. Swygert, 29, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
