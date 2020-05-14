Arrests
Monday, 2:39 a.m., deputies arrested Michael I. Serna, 33, 800 block of North Main Street, at the same location, on a hold for Clinton County.
Monday, 9:29 p.m., deputies arrested Jeramie L. Jennings, 40, Lafayette, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on charges of aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury.
Monday, 9:39 p.m., deputies arrested Jennifer Lynn Trueblood, Lafayette, at the HCSD, on charges of aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury.
Tuesday, 8:52 a.m., officers arrested Melvin Kwok, 45, 2800 block of Amberwood Place, in the 2700 block of East Carter Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 3:37 p.m., officers arrested Lindsey Glassburn, 35, 3100 block of North 00 East West, in the 2400 block of North Buckeye Street, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention.
Tuesday, 4:34 p.m., officers arrested Crystal Minor, 56, 2900 block of Joyce Drive, in the 900 block of East Monroe Street, on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, and driving while suspended with prior suspensions, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 4:35 p.m., officers arrested James White Jr., 33, 700 block of Westminster Lane, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 8:15 p.m., officers arrested Andrew Williams, 25, Brownstown, in the 400 block of East Lincoln Road, on a charge of possession of a firearm by a violent felon, a Level 4 felony.
Arrests
Tuesday, 11:15 a.m., deputies arrested Cory Brooks, 33, 20 block of East Third Street, Peru, on a charge of possession of cocaine.
Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., officers arrested Samantha Fearnow, 19, Logansport, on charges of public intoxication and illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.
Tuesday, 8:01 p.m., officers arrested Peyton Howard, 25, 600 block of Monroe Avenue, Peru, on charges of operating while intoxicated causing endangerment and possession of marijuana.
Tuesday, 10:37 p.m., officers arrested Joel Grainger, 35, Kokomo, on charges of possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday, 10:37 p.m., officers arrested Andre Missig, 39, Kokomo, on a charge of possession of heroin.
Wednesday, 12:05 a.m., officers arrested Chevy Bowen, 23, Mexico, on two charges of neglect of a dependent and a charge each of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.
Arrests
Tuesday, 11:23 p.m., deputies arrested Casandra A. McDonald, 31, Jonesboro, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday, 11:23 p.m., deputies arrested Shaun P. Woodring, 41, Jonesboro, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
