Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, unknown time, deputies arrested Aaron R. Armstrong, 29, unknown address, in the 300 block of West Mulberry Street, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention.
Wednesday, unknown time, deputies arrested Kelsey M. Caruso, 29, 600 block of West Taylor Street, in the area of 100 North and 600 West, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, unknown time, deputies arrested Jacob Daniel Gibson, 27, 1200 block of East Firmin Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a Miami County hold.
Thursday, 8:26 p.m., officers arrested Michael Mortz, 53, 5200 block of Council Ring Boulevard, at the same location, on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 10:48 p.m., officers arrested Kasara Earnest, 31, 5900 block of Arrowhead Boulevard, in the 1400 block of South Reed Road, on a Boone County warrant.
Friday, 12:20 a.m., officers arrested Bryan Klar, 41, San Antonio, Texas, in the 500 block of Albany Drive, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 2:32 a.m., officers arrested Heather Ramer, 36, Arcadia, in the area of Main and Harrison streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 3:10 a.m., officers arrested Daniel Emery, 53, 800 block of East Market Street, in the 1700 block of East Lincoln Road, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
