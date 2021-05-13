Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 10:10 a.m., deputies arrested Michael Richard Williams, 31, 4600 block of East 400 South, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 11:40 a.m., deputies arrested Shawna Lynn Short, 44, Crawfordsville, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 12:57 p.m., deputies arrested Derrick Lee Tillman, 30, Harbor, Michigan, in the area of U.S. 31 and Mile Marker 165.5, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 2:16 p.m., deputies arrested Devario Jaquan Laurent Hauser, 29, 900 block of East Havens Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for dealing a narcotic drug.
Tuesday, 2:19 p.m., deputies arrested Larry Alexander Schmidt, 31, Fort Wayne, at the HCJ, on a warrant for possession of marijuana, a warrant for resisting law enforcement and a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Tuesday, 4:40 p.m., deputies arrested Trenton Teon Jones, 29, 1000 block of South Indiana Avenue, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 5:05 p.m., deputies arrested Sonnie M.J. McCarter, 39, 1700 block of South Union Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Delphos Street, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 6:51 p.m., deputies arrested Brielle R. Pridemore, 26, 600 block of North Dixon Road, in the 1700 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 9:14 p.m., deputies arrested Melissa Faye Hancock, 48, 500 block of North Market Street, in the area of Ohio and Spraker streets, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator for life, a Level 5 felony.
Wednesday, 10:05 a.m., officers arrested Rodger Owen, 35, 2200 block of North Apperson Way, in the area of Market and Mulberry streets, on a Tippecanoe County warrant.
Wednesday, 10:21 a.m., officers arrested James Sense, 36, 2700 block of North Washington Street, in the area of Market and Mulberry streets, on two Tippecanoe County warrants.
Wednesday, 2:55 p.m., officers arrested Allison Balmer, 20, Knightstown, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of theft, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 2:56 p.m., officers arrested Isabella Jones, 20, Peru, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for battery.
Thursday, 1:41 a.m., officers arrested Lea Gysin, 40, Peru, in the area of Monroe Street and Courtland Avenue, on a warrant for failure to appear and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
