Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 12:43 p.m., deputies arrested Dion Creed Jones, 36, 800 block of Buckskin Court, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 12:46 p.m., deputies arrested Logan Drey Colburn, 19, 5700 block of Seneca Trail, at the HCJ, on a warrant for court violation.
Wednesday, 12:54 p.m., deputies arrested Thomas Lee Brown, 60, 900 block of East Jefferson Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 1 p.m., deputies arrested Tia Alyssa Cook, 28, 1100 block of North Korby Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for court violation.
Wednesday, 2:13 p.m., deputies arrested Charlene R. Herman, 34, Galveston, in the 1200 block of North Washington Street, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 3:20 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher Lee Hart, 46, Peru, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 6:52 p.m., deputies arrested Tara Tiffany Marks, 30, 2500 block of North Bell Street, in the 4800 block of West 400 North, on charges of residential entry, a Level 6 felony, and invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 7:20 p.m., deputies arrested Dakota Widner, 31, 900 block of North Leeds Street, in the area of Apperson Way and Havens Street, on two charges of possession of marijuana and two charges of possession of paraphernalia, all misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 10:48 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Franklin Long, 64, 2700 block of North Apperson Way, in the area of Apperson Way and Broadway Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 11:50 p.m., deputies arrested Kodie Ward, 38, 1200 block of West Taylor Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Belvedere Drive, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 7:34 p.m., officers arrested Joshua Edwards, 33, homeless, in the 400 block of East Center Road, on a warrant for public intoxication and charges of resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 10:39 p.m., officers arrested Zachary Schroeder, 25, homeless, in the area of North Washington Street, on a warrant for public intoxication.
Friday, 12:29 a.m., officers arrested John Norris, 51, 600 block of West Foster Street, in the area of Union and Firmin streets, on charges of resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor; and refusal to identify, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 4:55 a.m., officers arrested Dameco Brent, 42, 2400 block of East Sycamore Street, in the 5800 block of Peshewa Court, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Tipton County
Arrests
Thursday, 11:47 a.m., deputies arrested Richard M. Barrett, 26, Russiaville, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 11:52 a.m., deputies arrested Jackie D. Earls, 41, Anderson, on a warrant for probation violation.
Friday, 12:14 a.m., deputies arrested Olushola B. Ijalana, 40, Noblesville, on charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated-endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident.
Friday, 2:38 a.m., deputies arrested Robert E. Young IV, 24, Elwood, on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and criminal recklessness.
