Arrests
Tuesday, 4:07 a.m., deputies arrested Christopher Lee France, 59, 2600 block of North Washington Street, in the 2700 block of North Washington Street, on a warrant for strangulation and a warrant for domestic battery.
Tuesday, 10:53 a.m., deputies arrested Sarah Lee Anna Allison, 33, 1900 block of Lynwood Drive, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 2:28 p.m., deputies arrested Adam Jacob Crull, 30, 1900 block of South Goyer Road, in the 900 block of South Cooper Street, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Tuesday, 3:15 p.m., deputies arrested Dwayne Edward Jones, 51, 2100 block of West Jefferson Street, in the 1000 block of Columbus Boulevard, on a warrant for escape.
Tuesday, 4 p.m., deputies arrested Amanda Dawn Schwartz, 25, 50 block of North Jackson Street, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on two warrants for neglect of a dependent.
Wednesday, 2 p.m., officers arrested Damion Vawter, 21, 2700 block of North Washington Street, at the same location, on charges of residential entry, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 7:20 p.m., officers arrested Tifany Black, 40, homeless, in the area of Harris Road and Laguna Drive, on charges of battery on an officer, a Level 6 felony, neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 7:40 p.m., officers arrested Noel Berry, 1, unknown address, in the 1800 block of East Vaile Avenue, on charges of performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor, a Level 6 felony, theft, a misdemeanor, and public indecency, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 8:35 p.m., officers arrested Dominic Wilson, 27, 1300 block of East Virginia Street, in the area of Apperson Way and Taylor Street, on charges of forgery, a Level 6 felony, marijuana cultivation, a misdemeanor and driving while suspended with prior suspensions, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 9:19 p.m., officers arrested Hayley Workman, 32, 200 block of East Mulberry Street, in the area of Mulberry Street and Apperson Way, on a Cass County warrant.
Wednesday, 10:40 p.m., officers arrested Ginger DeWitt, 42, 1000 block of West Harrison Street, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for body attachment.
Thursday, 12:11 a.m., officers arrested Chelsea Barker, 30, 700 block of North Philips Street, in the 1400 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Arrests
Wednesday, 8:30 p.m., deputies arrested Zachery Edmonds, 26, 100 block of Commerce Court, Peru, on charges of domestic battery and interference with reporting a crime.
Arrests
Wednesday, 6:36 p.m., deputies arrested Brian M. Reynolds, 22, Kokomo, on charges of reckless driving at an unreasonable speed and resisting law enforcement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.