Tuesday, 4:07 a.m., deputies arrested Christopher Lee France, 59, 2600 block of North Washington Street, in the 2700 block of North Washington Street, on a warrant for strangulation and a warrant for domestic battery.

Tuesday, 10:53 a.m., deputies arrested Sarah Lee Anna Allison, 33, 1900 block of Lynwood Drive, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke.

Tuesday, 2:28 p.m., deputies arrested Adam Jacob Crull, 30, 1900 block of South Goyer Road, in the 900 block of South Cooper Street, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.

Tuesday, 3:15 p.m., deputies arrested Dwayne Edward Jones, 51, 2100 block of West Jefferson Street, in the 1000 block of Columbus Boulevard, on a warrant for escape.

Tuesday, 4 p.m., deputies arrested Amanda Dawn Schwartz, 25, 50 block of North Jackson Street, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on two warrants for neglect of a dependent.

Wednesday, 2 p.m., officers arrested Damion Vawter, 21, 2700 block of North Washington Street, at the same location, on charges of residential entry, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.

Wednesday, 7:20 p.m., officers arrested Tifany Black, 40, homeless, in the area of Harris Road and Laguna Drive, on charges of battery on an officer, a Level 6 felony, neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.

Wednesday, 7:40 p.m., officers arrested Noel Berry, 1, unknown address, in the 1800 block of East Vaile Avenue, on charges of performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor, a Level 6 felony, theft, a misdemeanor, and public indecency, a misdemeanor.

Wednesday, 8:35 p.m., officers arrested Dominic Wilson, 27, 1300 block of East Virginia Street, in the area of Apperson Way and Taylor Street, on charges of forgery, a Level 6 felony, marijuana cultivation, a misdemeanor and driving while suspended with prior suspensions, a misdemeanor.

Wednesday, 9:19 p.m., officers arrested Hayley Workman, 32, 200 block of East Mulberry Street, in the area of Mulberry Street and Apperson Way, on a Cass County warrant.

Wednesday, 10:40 p.m., officers arrested Ginger DeWitt, 42, 1000 block of West Harrison Street, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for body attachment.

Thursday, 12:11 a.m., officers arrested Chelsea Barker, 30, 700 block of North Philips Street, in the 1400 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.

Arrests

Wednesday, 8:30 p.m., deputies arrested Zachery Edmonds, 26, 100 block of Commerce Court, Peru, on charges of domestic battery and interference with reporting a crime.

Arrests

Wednesday, 6:36 p.m., deputies arrested Brian M. Reynolds, 22, Kokomo, on charges of reckless driving at an unreasonable speed and resisting law enforcement.

