Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 10:53 a.m., deputies arrested Larry Michael Houston, 49, 1400 block of East Vaile Avenue, at the same location, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Wednesday, 5:16 p.m., deputies arrested Jordan Michael Best, 30, 1900 block of St. Charles Court, at the Howard County Sheriff's Department, on a warrant for intimidation.
Wednesday, 6:03 p.m., deputies arrested Angela Lynn Breedlove, 48, 900 block of West State Street, in the area of Vaile Avenue and State Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony, possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor, driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 7:15 p.m., deputies arrested Xavier Montrell Hamlin, 23, Galveston, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 7:56 a.m., officers arrested Justin Brodhead, 29, 1800 block of West Madison Street, in the 1100 block of North Morrison Street, on charges of strangulation, a Level 6 felony, confinement, a Level 6 felony, domestic battery, a misdemeanor, and invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 4:05 p.m., officers arrested Richard Stepanovich, 53, Farmington, Arkansas, in the 600 block of South Dixon Road, on charges of operating while intoxicated with prior convictions, a Level 6 felony, and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 5:35 p.m., officers arrested Lesa Depalma, 49, 700 block of South Jay Street, in the area of Ind. 931 and Markland Avenue, on a charge of operating while intoxicated with prior convictions, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 9:56 p.m., officers arrested Troy Young, 37, 1700 block of Faith Road, in the 800 block of South Main Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated causing endangerment and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 11:35 p.m., officers arrested Morgan Day, 30, Galveston, in the 1200 block of South Locke Street, on a warrant for obstruction of justice and a charge of possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 12:23 a.m., officers arrested Thelbert Kyler, 35, Chicago, Illinois, in the 2900 block of Heritage Drive, on a warrant for public intoxication.
Friday, 2 a.m., officers arrested Judith Pratt, 35, 2000 block of South Goyer Road, in the area of Hutchins Drive and Judson Road, on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, never obtaining a license, a misdemeanor, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 3:15 a.m., officers arrested Melissa Wooden, 51, 2500 block of Wickersham Drive, at the same location, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.