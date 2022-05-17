Howard County
Arrests
Friday, 2:07 a.m., deputies arrested Jeramy Ryan Bogue, 41, 300 block of South Union Street, in the 2600 block of East 100 North, on a charge of domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony.
Friday, 8:58 a.m., officers arrested Tammy Fettig, 50, 2000 block of North Purdum Street, in the 500 block of South Union Street, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 10:47 a.m., officers arrested John Norris, 51, homeless, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on a warrant for theft.
Friday, 11:38 a.m., deputies arrested Lajonte Hall, 41, 900 block of East Havens Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 11:45 a.m., deputies arrested John J. Norris, 51, 600 block of West Foster Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 1 p.m., deputies arrested Korine Shelby Grauel, 30, Lafayette, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 1 p.m., deputies arrested Ryan Alan Roller, 32, Logansport, at the HCJ, on a warrant for probation violation.
Friday, 1 p.m., deputies arrested William Eugene Pickering, 56, Logansport, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to register as a sex or violent offender.
Friday, 1:05 p.m., deputies arrested Gregory Joseph Myricks, 26, 500 block of North Apperson Way, in the 600 block of South Reed Road, on a warrant for escape.
Friday, 1:51 p.m., deputies arrested Matthew Scott Watson, 40, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in the 100 block of North Buckeye Street, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Friday, 1:56 p.m., officers arrested Michael Pyle, 48, 2100 block of East Vaile Avenue, in the 300 block of West Markland Avenue, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 2:42 p.m., deputies arrested Cory Edward Everhart, 45, 700 block of South Webster Street, at the same location, on a warrant for bond revocation.
Friday, 3:28 p.m., officers arrested Alyson Humphrey, 47, 2500 block of East Baxter Road, at the same location, on a Marion County warrant.
Friday, 3:45 p.m., deputies arrested Charles L. James, 75, Marion, at the HCJ, on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Friday, 3:54 p.m., officers arrested Terrance Young, 27, 500 block of Rainbow Circle, at the same location, on a warrant for assisting a criminal and a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 4:42 p.m., officers arrested David Kimbrough, 71, 2000 block of East 100 South, at the same location, on a warrant for intimidation.
Friday, 4:51 p.m., officers arrested Anton Fewell, 19, 1900 block of Lynwood Drive, in the 1900 block of Lynwood Drive, on a warrant for theft.
Friday, 5:46 p.m., officers arrested Gregory Bendet, 43, 1200 block of East Mulberry Street, in the area of Lynwood Drive, on a warrant for probation violation.
Friday, 6:01 p.m., officers arrested Stephanie Fewell, 39, 1900 block of Lynwood Drive, at the same location, on two Miami County warrants.
Friday, 7:15 p.m., officers arrested Rekita Clark, 29, unknown address, in the area of Hoffer and Bell streets, on a White County warrant.
Friday, 7:25 p.m., officers arrested Myisha Sykes, 28, 800 block of Rainbow Drive, in the area of Hoffer and Bell streets, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 8:08 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher David Arnold, 27, 700 block of West Boulevard Street, in the area of Vaile Avenue and Locke Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, both Level 4 felonies.
Friday, 8:08 p.m., deputies arrested Crystal Elizabeth Piatt, 26, 1200 block of North Courtland Avenue, in the 900 block of East Vaile Avenue, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 9:47 p.m., officers arrested Ryan Hatke, 45, Flora, in the area of Webster and Foster streets, on a Carroll County warrant.
Friday, 10:18 p.m., officers arrested Dustie Jackson-Roark, 44, 900 block of West Virginia Street, in the 1300 block of West Markland Avenue, on charges of public intoxication and possession of a schedule V substance, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 12:12 a.m., deputies arrested Fabio Reynel Acuna, 38, 5100 block of Council Ring Boulevard, at the same location, on charges of confinement, a Level 6 felony; domestic battery-simple assault, a misdemeanor; and interference in reporting a crime, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 12:49 a.m., officers arrested Dustin Haymaker, 25, 5800 block of Council Ring Boulevard, at the same location, on charges of aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony; domestic battery, a Level 5 felony; and domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 4:06 a.m., officers arrested James Haymaker, 27, 5800 block of Council Ring Boulevard, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 2 p.m., deputies arrested Nelson Dane Parvin, 28, 1100 block of Birchwood Drive, in the 2100 block of North Dixon Road, on two warrants for petition to revoke, as well as charges of possession of a controlled substance, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Saturday 2:17 p.m., deputies arrested Annastasia M. Barrick, 21, 1000 block of South Webster Street, in the 2100 block of North Dixon Road, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Saturday, 8:28 p.m., officers arrested Abigail Grandstaff, 28, Peru, in the 500 block of North Washington Street, on a charge of deception-legend drug, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 8:33 p.m., officers arrested David Gibson, 29, 400 block of North Market Street, in the area of Jefferson and Washington streets, on a Pulaski County warrant and charges of deception-legend drug, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 9:11 p.m., deputies arrested Ian Robert McKinley, 23, Marion, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 10:18 p.m., officers arrested Melissa Hancock, 49, 700 block of South Cooper Street, in the area of Taylor and Union streets, on a warrant for being a habitual traffic violator for life.
Saturday, 10:20 p.m., deputies arrested Juan E. Espinoza, 48, 700 block of Highland Springs Drive, in the 4500 block of East 200 South, on a charge of resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 11:55 p.m., officers arrested Thomas Ohmar Jr., 18, 600 block of South Locke Street, at the same location, on a charge of intimidation, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 2:45 a.m., deputies arrested Heidi L. Bradley, 25, 1300 block of South Courtland Avenue, in the area of 300 North and 00 East West, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:22 a.m., officers arrested Nathan Fisher, 35, 4300 block of South 450 East, in the 1100 block of South Armstrong Street, on charges of strangulation, a Level 6 felony; domestic battery-simple assault, a misdemeanor; criminal mischief, a misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:39 a.m., deputies arrested Garry Allen Curella, 38, 1200 block of Arundel Drive, at the same location, on two charges of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child, both Level 6 felonies; two charges of criminal mischief, both misdemeanors; two charges of resisting law enforcement, both misdemeanors; and two charges of disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 9:01 a.m., officers arrested Lavel Burney III, 32, Bunker Hill, in the area of Indiana 931 and Gano Street, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, noon, deputies arrested Kasey Lynn McKay, 41, Brookston, in the area of 200 North and 880 West, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:29 p.m., officers arrested Patrick Bavire, 21, Houston, in the area of U.S. 31 and Mile Marker 161, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 2:15 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher Dewayne Evans, 38, 1100 block of East Lordeman Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 3:41 p.m., officers arrested Dustin McKinney, 33, 2000 block of North Market Street, at the same location, on charges of intimidation, a Level 5 felony; strangulation, a Level 6 felony; domestic battery with prior convictions, a Level 6 felony; confinement, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 5:03 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher S. Poe, 54, 1900 block of North Buckeye Street, at the same location, on operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility and operating a motor vehicle after being labeled a habitual traffic violator.
Sunday, 7:30 p.m., deputies arrested Jared Dalton Kernel, 24, Greentown, in the area of 400 East and 00 North South, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 7:58 p.m., officers arrested Blake Johnson, 29, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, in the area of North and Locke streets, on a warrant for probation violation.
Sunday, 8:35 p.m., officers arrested Dino Halupa Jr., 38, 1700 block of Valley View Drive, in the 2100 block of North Webster Street, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 11:35 p.m., deputies arrested Kevin Kyle Herrell, 35, Galveston, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 3:15 a.m., officers arrested Chriscinda Kingsolver, 43, 700 block of West Havens Street, at the same location, on charges of possession of a syringe and possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies.
Monday, 10:56 a.m., officers arrested Ciara Gardner, 35, 1500 block of North Waugh Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 10:56 a.m., officers arrested Cynthia Jackson, 41, homeless, in the 1300 block of South Main Street, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Monday, 3:24 p.m., officers arrested Alexias Birden, 22, unknown address, in the area of Indiana Avenue and Tate Street, on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 5:33 p.m., officers arrested Jordan Best, 32, 1900 block of St. Charles Court, in the area of Main and Elm streets, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a schedule V substance, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 6:13 p.m., officers arrested Chad Colvin, 36, 800 block of East North Street, in the 1700 block of East Havens Street, on a charge of hit/skip, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 7:36 p.m., officers arrested Lilly Fuller, 23, 800 block of North Berkley Road, in the area of Korby and Jefferson streets, on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 7:48 p.m., officers arrested Kenneth Tyson, 22, unknown address, in the area of Korby and Jefferson streets, on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 8:37 p.m., officers arrested Dimanion Lovelace Jr., 18, 500 block of Bradford Circle, in the 1400 block of West Richmond Street, on charges of pointing a firearm, a Level 6 felony; intimidation, a Level 6 felony; and possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11:16 p.m., officers arrested Keighan Hayes, 26, 2500 block of Audri Lane, in the 1700 block of North Philips Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 11:34 p.m., officers arrested Nicole Huffer, 30, Chicago, Illinois, in the area of Broadway and Webster streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
