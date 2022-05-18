Howard County
Arrests
Monday, 11:22 a.m., deputies arrested Christopher McGee, 29, Lafayette, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, noon, deputies arrested Jami Dawn Garrard, 28, Terre Haute, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 12:50 p.m., deputies arrested Shawnathan Cramner, 43, 1800 block of North Washington Street, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 2 p.m., deputies arrested John Ward Hagle, 34, 1100 block of North Washington Street, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Monday, 4:09 p.m., deputies arrested Lindsey Elaine Carpenter, 37, 700 block of Westminster Drive, in the area of Markland Avenue and Dixon Road, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11:05 p.m., deputies arrested William Allen Dowdy, 32, 1400 block of South 200 East, on a warrant for theft.
Tuesday, 3:24 p.m., officers arrested Steven France, 39, 700 block of North Indiana Avenue, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 4:52 p.m., officers arrested Melissa Mendenhall, 40, 1000 block of South Bell Street, in the 2400 block of North Jay Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
