Arrests
Thursday, 1:35 p.m., deputies arrested Sean Bradley Pearce, 19, 1600 block of South Buckeye Street, in the area of Berkley Road and Columbus Boulevard, on a charge of possession of marijuana with a prior conviction, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 7:21 p.m., deputies arrested Aleni Natali Shomo, 19, Merrillville, in the area of 400 South and 580 West, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 10:58 p.m., officers arrested Robert Tucker, 42, 1000 block of West Jefferson Street, at the same location, on a warrant for possession of a syringe, a warrant for visiting a common nuisance, a warrant for possession of a controlled substance and a warrant for possession of paraphernalia.
Friday, 11:06 p.m., officers arrested Michael Schoenradt, 58, 1600 block of West Superior Street, in the area of Indiana 26 and South Reed Road, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11:23 p.m., officers arrested Lowe Wyatt, 23, 1200 block of South Ohio Street, in the area of Apperson Way and Vaile Avenue, on a charge of operating while intoxicated with an alcohol concentration of .15 or more, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11:54 p.m., officers arrested Anthony Tutela, 22, 1200 block of Canterview Way, in the area of Jackson Street and Apperson Way, on charges of dealing marijuana and possession of marijuana, both Level 6 felonies.
Saturday, 12:02 a.m., officers arrested Isi Harmon, 38, 900 block of North Armstrong Street, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 3:43 a.m., officers arrested Bre Sean Wilson, 22, 400 block of East Monroe Street, in the 300 block of North Main Street, on charges of possession of marijuana and public intoxication by alcohol, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 4:21 a.m., officers arrested Edward Steele, 47, 300 block of North Western Avenue, in the area of Jefferson Street and Wabash Avenue, on charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic, a Level 6 felony, obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony, possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 1:32 p.m., officers arrested Ladonna Johnson, 62, 1000 block of South Indiana Avenue, in the area of Monroe and Jay streets, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 1:34 p.m., officers arrested Tanava Dickerson, 36, 1200 block of North Lindsay Street, in the area of Monroe and Jay streets, on charges of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 4:28 p.m., officers arrested Deanna Reason, 33, 1100 block of South Main Street, in the 1200 block of South Locke Street, on charges of dealing a synthetic or look a like, a Level 6 felony and possession of a synthetic or look a like, both Level 6 felonies.
Saturday, 4:33 p.m., officers arrested Derrick Thomas, 53, 900 block of East Jefferson Street, in the 1200 block of South Locke Street, on charges of dealing a synthetic or look a like, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a synthetic or look a like, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 5:21 p.m., officers arrested Christina Sliter, 42, Greentown, at an unknown location, on a warrant for operating after being a habitual traffic violator and a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, as well as charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, identity deception, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine or a narcotic, a Level 6 felony, and false informing, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 9 p.m., officers arrested Carl Phillips Jr., 35, 1200 block of South Waugh Street, in the 100 block of North Ohio Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:25 a.m., officers arrested Devon Inabinet, 27, Conway, South Carolina, in the 5100 block of Clinton Avenue, on a warrant for fraud and a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:25 a.m., officers arrested Howard Smith Jr., 61, 700 block of North Jay Street, in the 600 block of South Apperson Way, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:43 a.m., officers arrested Terra Hedges, 20, 7200 block of West 00 North South, in the 5100 block of Clinton Avenue, on a warrant for fraud.
Sunday, 7:15 a.m., officers arrested Macy Riley, 19, 10500 block of West 00 North South, at an unknown location, on charges of possession of marijuana and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 4:03 p.m., officers arrested Darrell Hall, 28, Bunker Hill, in the 1700 block of North Leeds Sreet, on a charge of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 8:04 p.m., officers arrested Karra Fugle, 28, 1300 block of East Murden Street, in the 200 block of South U.S. 31, on charges of resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and unlawful use of 911, all misdemeanors.
Sunday, 8:10 p.m., officers arrested Tina Glosser, 49, 4000 block of Liberty Court, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 8:45 p.m., officers arrested Hollis Evans Jr., 37, 4000 block of Liberty Court, at Liberty Court, on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 12:13 a.m., officers arrested Kylee Duke, 28, 1600 block of North Webster Street, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of criminal trespass and theft, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 7:15 a.m., deputies arrested Abigail L. Henry, 31, Kokomo, on charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of a syringe, possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Friday, 7:35 a.m., deputies arrested Tanya M. Rogers, 32, Kokomo, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.
Friday, 12:55 p.m., officers arrested Glen Michael L. Lewis, 26, Tipton, on a charge of criminal trespass.
Friday, 8:18 p.m., officers arrested Crystal L. Phifer, 31, Tipton, on charges of domestic battery, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug, maintaining a common nuisance, disorderly conduct and neglect of a dependent.
Friday, 9:36 p.m., deputies arrested Shawn Floyd, 35, Indianapolis, on charges of driving while suspended and possession of marijuana.
Saturday, 9:26 p.m., deputies arrested Seth A. Kellogg, 32, Hartford City, on charges of operating while intoxicated causing endangerment and operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
