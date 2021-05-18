Howard County
Arrests
Friday, 9:30 a.m., officers arrested Joshua Suiter, 34, 2300 block of North Delphos Street, at the same location, on a Cass County warrant.
Friday, 10:51 a.m., deputies arrested William Richard Emry, 38, 5800 block of Council Ring Boulevard, at the HCJ, on a warrant for residential entry.
Friday, noon, deputies arrested David Till, 32, 2500 block of North Buckeye Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 12:24 p.m., officers arrested Donald Wood, 25, Indianapolis, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a Tipton County warrant and charges of theft by shoplifting and theft from a building, both Level 6 felonies.
Friday, 3:03 p.m., officers arrested Shaquille Beard, 27, 400 block of Amberwood Place, in the 600 block of West Superior Street, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Friday, 3:43 p.m., deputies arrested Ryan Blake Carpenter, 35, Tipton, in the 600 block of South Berkley Road, on a warrant for resisting law enforcement.
Friday, 3:57 p.m., deputies arrested Kyrstin Marie Kirby, 35, Galveston, in the 600 block of North Dixon Road, on a warrant for burglary.
Friday, 6:10 p.m., deputies arrested Sarah E. Wandle, 32, 2100 block of Joyce Drive, in the 3800 block of Orleans Drive, on a charge of possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 6:57 p.m., officers arrested Paris Stewart, 36, 500 block of Southlea Drive, in the area of Apperson Way and Sycamore Street, on a warrant for domestic battery, conversion and criminal mischief.
Friday, 7:05 p.m., deputies arrested Timothy Lee McKinney, 44, 700 block of South Diamond Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 7:13 p.m., deputies arrested Jeremy Patrick Bernotas, 37, 100 block of Monticello Court, in the area of 300 South and 500 East, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 10:05 p.m., officers arrested Robert Smith, 55, 1500 block of North Waugh Street, in the 1800 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 10:40 p.m., officers arrested Peter Powell, 43, 100 block of West Monroe Street, in the 800 block of North Morrison Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 10:58 p.m., officers arrested Toby Neal, 22, 600 block of East Mulberry Street, in the 800 block of North Morrison Street, on charges of possession of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony, and battery, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11:05 p.m., officers arrested Dustin Shively, 41, 600 block of East Sycamore Street, in the 800 block of North Morrison Street, on two Cass County warrants and charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; escape, a Level 6 felony; and false informing, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11:11 p.m., deputies arrested Amanda Marie Guest-Hively, 35, 2300 block of West Alto Road, in the 1700 block of Molee Court, on charges of possession of paraphernalia and public intoxication by alcohol, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 11:12 p.m., deputies arrested Marquita M. Williams, 32, 800 block of Rainbow Drive, in the area of 600 West and Indiana 22, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor; and operating with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 12:38 a.m., officers arrested Drew Elliott, 48, Galveston, in the area of Cartwright and Albany drives, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; and driving while suspended with prior suspensions, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 12:57 a.m., officers arrested Jeremy McKinney, 37, 2600 block of North Washington Street, in the area of Baxter Road and Goyer roads, on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; marijuana cultivation, a misdemeanor; and driving while suspended with prior suspensions, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 1:05 a.m., deputies arrested Jaiden M. Greer, 22, 2200 block of West Jefferson Street, in the area of Courtland and Markland avenues, on a charge of operating without obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:23 a.m., officers arrested Steven Cottingham, 36, 2200 block of North Apperson Way, in the 300 block of East Walnut Street, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and operating while intoxicated, all misdemeanors.
Saturday, 5:05 a.m., officers arrested Cassidi Mosier, 32, 600 block of Marsha Court, in the 2900 block of Sheila Drive, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:44 p.m., officers arrested Logan Check, 23, 600 block of South Union Street, in the 2600 block of North Washington Street, on a warrant for two counts of possession of marijuana.
Saturday, 4:26 p.m., deputies arrested Maxwell D. Wolner, 36, 1600 block of South Indiana Avenue, at the HCJ, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Saturday, 6:20 p.m., deputies arrested Mario J. Liali, 33, 600 block of South Markland Avenue, at the HCJ, on a warrant for violation of work release.
Saturday, 11:35 p.m., officers arrested Jonathan Mosley, 23, 3000 block of South 100 East, in the 800 block of South Purdum Street, on an unknown warrant.
Sunday, 12:46 a.m., officers arrested Paige Blackamore, 22, 500 block of North Apperson Way, in the area of Purdum and North streets, on charges of resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 2:31 a.m., officers arrested Keeshum Woodard, 24, 900 block of East Jefferson Street, in the area of Jackson and Jay streets, on two charges of operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 2:44 a.m., officers arrested Jeffrey Duke, 32, 200 block of East Ricketts Street, in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:37 a.m., officers arrested Jamil Gibson, 42, 900 block of East Monroe Street, in the area of Monroe and Bell streets, on a Grant County warrant.
Sunday, 4 a.m., officers arrested Benjamin Davis, 29, 1600 block of North Philips Street, in the 1700 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4 a.m., officers arrested Steven Newgent, 32, 300 block of West Mulberry Street, in the 1700 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:06 a.m., officers arrested Justine Ambrose, 32, Peru, in the area of Indiana 931 and Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:12 a.m., officers arrested Angela Heffner, 38, Peru, in the area of Indiana 931 and Markland Avenue, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 11 a.m., deputies arrested Kayla Marie Slone, 31, Holiday, Florida, at the HCJ, on a warrant for forgery.
Sunday, 3:30 p.m., deputies arrested Marc Kyle Sutherland, 46, 300 block of West Broadway Street, in the 2000 block of South 1100 East, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:30 p.m., deputies arrested Brooke LeShai Williams, 26, Greentown, in the 2000 block of South 1100 East, on a warrant for violation of pre-trial release and a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 4:40 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Mott, 53, 1300 block of North Morrison Street, in the area of Sycamore Street and Reed Road, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:55 p.m., officers arrested Dafney Harrison, 42, 600 block of South Indiana Avenue, in the 1200 block of South Ohio Street, on a warrant for body attachment.
Sunday, 5:08 p.m., deputies arrested Bobbie Owen, 37, 1000 block of East Cornell Road, in the area of Jefferson Street and Reed Road, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 7:30 p.m., deputies arrested Derrick Thomas, 54, 900 block of East Jefferson Street, in the area of Elizabeth and Carter streets, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 9:09 p.m., deputies arrested Juanity S. Stoner, 38, 1700 block of South Leeds Street, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Sunday, 9:17 p.m., deputies arrested Charity Wooten, 20, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, in the 500 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 9:19 p.m., deputies arrested Donald Grant Lowe, 45, 1500 block of South Plate Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and 17th Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 10:51 p.m., officers arrested Robert Shea II, 32, 600 block of West Monroe Street, in the 900 block of South Washington Street, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 11:09 p.m., officers arrested Belinda Maholmes, 31, 1300 block of South Elizabeth Street, in the 800 block of East Hoffer Street, on charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony, and criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3:32 a.m., officers arrested Corey Griggs, 36, 900 block of North Bell Street, at an unknown location, on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, and operating without a license, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 6:54 p.m., officers arrested Timothy Landis, 35, Galveston, in the 1700 block of East Havens Street, on a Cass County warrant and a charge of theft, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 6:54 p.m., officers arrested Abigail Anderson, 34, Galveston, in the 1700 block of East Havens Street, on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 8:20 p.m., officers arrested Andrew Murray, 21, 800 block of East 600 North, in the 3100 block of South LaFountain Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 11:30 p.m., officers arrested Stephen Geibel, 18, 1500 block of Tedlee Drive, in the area of Defenbaugh Street and Dixon Road, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
