Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 1:15 a.m., deputies arrested Kenneth K. Porter, 22, 400 block of Rainbow Circle, in the area of Washington and King streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction of a criminal offense, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 1:35 p.m., deputies arrested Steven Eugene Ewing, 41, 2700 block of North Washington Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 7:58 p.m., deputies arrested Brian Joseph Bright, 41, 2700 block of North Apperson Way, at the same location, on a warrant for theft with a prior theft or conversion conviction.
Tuesday, 8:33 p.m., deputies arrested Eric David Glatt, 45, 2800 block of Presidential Lane, in the 600 block of West North Street, on a warrant for bond revocation.
Tuesday, 8:36 p.m., deputies arrested Brandon Lee Scott Smith, 28, 1700 block of South Main Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 8:36 p.m., deputies arrested Blaine T. Causey, 38, unknown address, at the HCJ, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Tuesday, 8:36 p.m., deputies arrested Jeffrey Wayne Browning, 30, homeless, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 8:36 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Alan Vance, 29, 1500 block of West Vaile Avenue, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to return to lawful detention.
Wednesday, 6:44 p.m., officers arrested Robert Susek, 37, unknown address, in the 1200 block of North Wabash Street, on a White County warrant.
Wednesday, 6:56 p.m., officers arrested Tyler Vanderpan, 29, 1800 block of East Markland Avenue, in the area of Lordeman and Market streets, on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended with prior suspensions, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 11:30 p.m., officers arrested Justin McMannis, 39, Bunker Hill, in the 2100 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 12:28 a.m., officers arrested Tracey Johnson, 58, Redkey, in the area of Philips and North streets, on a Shelby County warrant.
Thursday, 12:44 a.m., officers arrested Alaina Rice, 27, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the area of Jefferson Street and Berkley Road, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 2:25 a.m., officers arrested Jennifer Lewis, 48, 2600 block of North Washington Street, in the area of Hoffer and 17th streets, on charges of possession of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony; possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; and driving while suspended with prior suspensions, a misdemeanor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.