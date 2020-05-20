Howard County
Arrests
Friday, 3:08 a.m., deputies arrested Jeffrey Dale Duke, 31, 1600 block of North Webster Street, at the same location, on a warrant for theft.
Friday, 3:08 a.m., deputies arrested Kylee N. Duke, 28, 1600 block of North Webster Street, at the same location, on a warrant for theft.
Friday, 5:35 a.m., deputies arrested Rick Allen Deck, 56, 1100 block of North Philips Street, at the same location, on a warrant for battery resulting in bodily injury.
Friday, 10:29 a.m., deputies arrested Ashley D. Archer, 34, 1100 block of East Jefferson Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 10:50 a.m., deputies arrested Sandra D. Nelson, 49, 1100 block of Birchwood Drive, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 2:15 p.m., deputies arrested Julie D. Riley, 40, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the area of Monroe and Ohio streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 4:05 p.m., deputies arrested Jerel L. Hall, 30, 900 block of Windy Hill Court, at the same location, on a hold for Hancock County.
Friday, 4:45 p.m., deputies arrested Justin T. Woodward, 40, 1200 block of North Courtland Avenue, at the Howard County Sheriff's Department, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Friday, 4:55 p.m., deputies arrested Kevin Dale Breedlove, 55, 900 block of West State Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 5:32 p.m., deputies arrested Clayton A. Wright, 23, 4500 block of North 200 West, at the HCSD, on a warrant for battery against a public safety official.
Friday, 5:45 p.m., deputies arrested Haley Leeann Sharp, 22, Peru, at the HCSD, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Friday, 7:09 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua D. Campbell, 37, Peru, in Russiaville, on a hold for Cass County and a warrant for domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16.
Saturday, 5 a.m., deputies arrested Adrien Smith, 18, 1200 block of East Alto Road, at the same location, on a warrant for aggravated battery and a warrant for criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon.
Saturday, 7:35 p.m., deputies arrested Troy Michael Hosler, 51, 2200 block of North Purdum Street, at the same location, on charges of resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 7:35 p.m., deputies arrested Brandon Michael Rork, 32, 2200 block of North Purdum Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 7:58 p.m., deputies arrested Sophia Ann Salinas, 39, 5100 block of Kickapoo Drive, in the area of Washington and Superior streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 10:31 p.m., deputies arrested Caleb Robert Huffer, 25, 900 block of North Morrison Street, in the 100 block of West Southway Boulevard, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 11:38 p.m., deputies arrested Timothy A. Nichols, 37, 2200 block of West Sycamore Street, in the 600 block of South 750 West, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Sunday, 12:48 a.m., deputies arrested Zachary Todd Jones, 26, Greentown, in the 5600 block of West 80 South, on charges of intimidation, a Level 5 felony, disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, and public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 2:05 a.m., deputies arrested Timothy Eugene Rush, 37, 700 block of East Mulberry Street, in the 700 block of East Morgan Street, on two warrants for non-compliance and a warrant for escape.
Sunday, 2:50 p.m., deputies arrested Joseph Castillo, 47, 700 block of Birch Court, at the HCSD, on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior unrelated conviction.
Monday, 5 p.m., officers arrested James S. Turner, 38, 1500 block of North Lindsay Street, in the area of Carter and Ohio streets, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony.
Monday, 5:39 p.m., officers arrested Amy Hensley, 54, 1800 block of West Defenbaugh Street, in the 800 block of West Harrison Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated and possession of a scheduled drug, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 6:48 p.m., officers arrested Luke Debolt, 35, 1100 block of West Elm Street, at the same location, on a warrant for body attachment and a charge of driving while suspended with prior suspensions, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 10:12 p.m., officers arrested Kristen Nicholson, 26, 2500 block of Balmoral Boulevard, at the same location, on charges of neglect of a dependent and domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 14, both Level 6 felonies.
Tuesday, 1:12 a.m., officers arrested James E. Gunter, 27, 700 block of West Rainbow Circle, at the same location, on charges of theft, interference in reporting a crime and invasion of privacy, all misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 4 a.m., officers arrested Bradley Jewell, 24, 3100 block of North Washington Street, at the same location, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 5:50 a.m., officers arrested Frank Abney, 42, 500 block of East Superior Street, in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street, on a warrant for resisting law enforcement.
Tuesday, 5:59 a.m., officers arrested William Adams, 52, 2100 block of Versailles Drive, in the area of LaFountain Street, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Miami County
Arrests
Thursday, 2:45 p.m., deputies arrested Dawn Campbell, 49, Wabash, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 1:49 a.m., deputies arrested Caili Cummins, 26, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 6:41 p.m., deputies arrested Chelsey Lambert, 29, Fort Wayne, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Friday, 11:51 p.m., officers arrested Jeffrey Rose, 49, 3600 block of South 50 West, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Saturday, 11:14 a.m., deputies arrested Bartley Oaks, 31, 2700 block of North Eel River Cemetery Road, Peru, on charges of domestic battery, strangulation and intimidation.
Saturday, 1:45 p.m., deputies arrested Zakery Drudge, 27, North Manchester, on a Kosciosko County warrant.
Saturday, 10:50 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Black, 29, Indianapolis, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator.
Monday, 9:18 p.m., deputies arrested Maria Harris, 39, 1500 block of West 600 South, Peru, on a charge of theft.
