Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 11:37 p.m., officers arrested Adam Blanken, 23, Oldenburg, in the area of Washington Street and Markland Avenue, on a warrant for parole violation.
Tuesday, 12:55 p.m., officers arrested Dorlan Ferguson, 26, 1900 block of Creekstone Drive, in the 400 block of East Monroe Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 3:44 p.m., officers arrested Hunter Ford, 20, 2700 block of Arrowhead Boulevard, in the area of Armstrong and Jackson streets, on a charge of auto theft, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 12:30 a.m., officers arrested Britteny Brantley, 32, Galveston, in the area of Washington and Harrison streets, on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 12:32 a.m., officers arrested Luke Coldiron, 32, 3300 block of Susan Drive, in the area of Boulevard Street and Goyer Road, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and driving while suspended with prior suspensions, all misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 1:23 a.m., officers arrested Cody Beaver, 29, 800 block of North McCann Street, in the 300 block of East North Street, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 1:59 a.m., officers arrested Dale Richards, 24, 700 block of Birch Court, in the area of Vaile Avenue and Market Street, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for petition to revoke, as well as a charge of identity deception, a Level 6 felony.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 11 a.m., deputies arrested Matthew Stout, 23, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear and charges of driving while suspended and operating with a false license plate.
Friday, 11 a.m., officers arrested Bryan Siblisk, 39, Warsaw, on charges of possession of paraphernalia and carrying a handgun without a license.
Friday, 8:37 p.m., officers arrested Brian Brooks, 55, Bunker Hill, on charges of operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.
Saturday, 1:45 p.m., deputies arrested Alsager Anderson, 32, Marion, on a violation of probation.
Saturday, 7:34 p.m., officers arrested Joseph Cree, 42, 100 block of West Third Street, Peru, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Sunday, 4:02 a.m., officers arrested Donald McCollum III, 29, 60 block of West Second Street, Peru, on charges of operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.
Monday, 9:30 a.m., officers arrested John Murphy, 56, Indianapolis, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Monday, 10:15 a.m., deputies arrested Jacob Gibson, 27, Kokomo, on a violation of probation.
Monday, 1 p.m., deputies arrested Breanna Chapel, 27, 42000 block of Hamilton Court, Peru, on a charge of neglect of a dependent.
Monday, 1 p.m., deputies arrested Zachary Lackowski, 27, 42000 block of Hamilton Court, on a charge of neglect of a dependent.
Monday, 6:27 p.m., officers arrested Ronald Yates, 38, 200 block of West Fifth Street, Peru, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Tuesday, 1:29 a.m., officers arrested Randy Garrett, unknown age, 500 block of East Fifth Street, Peru, on a violation of probation and a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Tipton County
Arrests
Friday, 11:57 p.m., deputies arrested Dustin M. Pearson, 40, Sharpsville, on two charges of domestic battery with moderate injury and one charge of strangulation.
Saturday, 11:36 p.m., deputies arrested Ashley N. Davis, 36, Anderson, on a Delaware County warrant and a charge of possession of a handgun without a license.
Sunday, 12:06 p.m., deputies arrested Deiontre R. Taylor, 25, South Bend, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 6:07 p.m., deputies arrested Stephanie E. East, 43, Kokomo, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and operating while intoxicated.
Sunday, 10:56 p.m., deputies arrested Kyle S. Dautrich, 31, Elwood, on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
