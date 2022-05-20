Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 12:25 a.m., deputies arrested Jessica Lynn Baker, 34, unknown address, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for domestic battery on a person less than 14 years old.
Wednesday, 9:13 a.m., deputies arrested Terrance Tyler Young, 27, 500 block of Rainbow Circle, at the HCJ, on a warrant for probation violation.
Wednesday, 9:35 a.m., deputies arrested Zachary Allen Schroeder, 25, homeless, at the HCJ, on a warrant for court violation.
Wednesday, 10:34 a.m., deputies arrested Phillip Deangelo White, 26, 900 block of East Elm Street, in Galveston, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Wednesday, 1:44 p.m., deputies arrested Ryan Jordan Lindsay, 41, 900 block of South Buckeye Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 1:48 p.m., deputies arrested Jeffery Arshon Sarver, 68, 300 block of East Jackson Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Wednesday, 1:51 p.m., deputies arrested Elisha Daniel Graham, 27, 600 block of South Berkley Road, at the HCJ, on a warrant for battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
Wednesday, 1:53 p.m., deputies arrested Larry James Edwards, 48, 1000 block of South Courtland Avenue, at the HCJ, on a warrant for bond revocation.
Wednesday, 2:19 p.m., deputies arrested Johnathan K. Thompson, 30, homeless, in the 100 block of North Buckeye Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 2:49 p.m., deputies arrested Miqueal L. Redmond, Galveston, at the same location, on charges of dealing a controlled substance, a Level 3 felony; being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony; and possession of a controlled substance, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 5:15 p.m., deputies arrested Montez Lawon Allen, 29, 2200 block of North Philips Street, in the area of Dixon and Defenbaugh streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 6:01 p.m., deputies arrested Jeffery John Paul Miller, 45, 1900 block of North Bell Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 8:09 p.m., deputies arrested Bryce Morgan Whetzell, 44, Hemlock, in the 6800 block of South 800 West, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 8:11 p.m., deputies arrested Alysia Lee Duncan, 21, 1400 block of South Washington Street, in the 6200 block of East 00 North South, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, unknown time, officers arrested Curtis Gibson, 38, Marion, in the area of LaFountain and Lordeman streets, on charges of dealing a schedule IV substance, a Level 3 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; possession of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony; possession of a schedule II, III or IV substance, a Level 6 felony; possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor; marijuana cultivation, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 3:26 p.m., officers arrested Amber Horton, 30, unknown address, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of theft with prior convictions and resisting law enforcement, both Level 6 felonies.
Thursday, 3:29 p.m., officers arrested Shayla Griffin, 30, Marion, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of theft, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 4:48 p.m., officers arrested Love Goode, 19, 700 block of West Rainbow Circle, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 4:50 p.m., officers arrested Mickey Wohlford, 42, 2700 block of South Dennis Court, at the same location, on charges of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony, and domestic battery-simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 7:18 p.m., officers arrested Kyle Harvey, 33, 2200 block of East Vaile Avenue, in the 2800 block of South Reed Road, on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear and a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 9:20 p.m., officers arrested John Davenport, 63, Peru, in the 900 block of North Washington Street, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Friday, 2:42 a.m., officers arrested Tracy Jarrett, 59, 300 block of West Walnut Street, in the area of Harrison Street and Courtland Avenue, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Wednesday, 1:20 p.m., deputies arrested Travis Nicklaus, 34, Rochester, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Wednesday, 3 p.m., deputies arrested Kristina Oklak, 29, Beech Grove, on a court order.
Wednesday, 8:44 p.m., officers arrested Cole Lane, 29, homeless, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Wednesday, 11:03 p.m., officers arrested Kierstin Church, 21, 300 block of Cherokee Court, Peru, on a Cass County warrant.
Thursday, 3:20 p.m., deputies arrested Adrian Albisu, 41, Valparaiso, on a Porter County warrant.
Thursday, 6:55 p.m., deputies arrested Trenton Jungles, 33, 2500 block of South Willow Creek Drive, Peru, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Thursday, 8 p.m., deputies arrested Ronald Roach, 33, Bunker Hill, on a warrant for intimidation.
Thursday, 9 p.m., deputies arrested Roger Blackman, 68, 1500 block of North 175 East, Peru, on a warrant for attempted fraud and false informing.
Tipton County
Arrests
Thursday, 3 p.m., deputies arrested Domenick J. Briggs, 29, South Bend, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 8:57 p.m., officers arrested Megan A. Egle, 35, Arcadia, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a syringe and driving while suspended.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.