Arrests
Monday, 1:27 a.m., deputies arrested Regan Deann Bowyer, 44, 1100 block of East State Street, in the area of Berkley Road and Mulberry Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 10:15 a.m., deputies arrested Seth H. Querry, 25, 1200 block of West Jackson Street, in the area of 450 North and 150 West, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 10:58 a.m., deputies arrested Samantha Dawn Ingle, 26, 1000 block of South Courtland Avenue, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for intimidation.
Tuesday, 5:44 p.m., officers arrested Kayla Stanley, 29, 1100 block of North Forest Drive, at the same location, on a charge of theft with prior convictions, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 6:57 p.m., officers arrested Anthony Smith, 58, 400 block of Edgewater Drive, in the area of Sycamore and Calumet streets, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 2:59 a.m., officers arrested Keeshum Woodard, 23, 900 block of East Jefferson Street, in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street, on charges of being a felon in possession of a handgun, a Level 5 felony, and possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 3:50 a.m., officers arrested Jose Ochoa Jr., 35, 800 block of North Wabash Avenue, in the 300 block of West North Street, on a warrant for possession of a legend drug.
Arrests
Tuesday, 5:25 p.m., deputies arrested Alan Hillard, 28, unknown address, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 5:25 p.m., deputies arrested Davion Jones, 20, 400 block of Jackson Avenue, Peru, on a warrant for sexual misconduct with a minor.
Tuesday, 9:56 p.m., officers arrested Todd Black, 44, 1700 block of East Monona Drive, Peru, on charges of resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle and operating while intoxicated.
Arrests
Wednesday, 12:48 a.m., officers arrested Alec L. Williams Jr., 27, Indianapolis, on charges of domestic battery, possession of stolen property, interfering with reporting a crime and possession of marijuana.
