Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 12:55 a.m., deputies arrested Christopher M. Paulson, 39, unknown address, in Greentown, on charges of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child, a Level 6 felony; obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 4 a.m., deputies arrested Leslie Nicole Marr, 38, 2800 block of North Locke Street, in the 1800 block of East Markland Avenue, on two charges each of operating without ever obtaining a license and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, all misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 10:10 a.m., deputies arrested Kami N. Pigg, 28, 2100 block of North Main Street, at the same location, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Wednesday, 10:36 a.m., deputies arrested Joshua Allen Lawson, 36, 2000 block of North Waugh Street, in the 1600 block of North Market Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a charge of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 11:26 a.m., deputies arrested Elisha Daniel Graham, 26, 1400 block of North Webster Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 1:56 p.m., deputies arrested Rolland Lee Roberts, 47, 1200 block of South Cooper Street, in the 2400 block of North Webster Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 2:34 p.m., deputies arrested James David Young, 44, Noblesville, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 5:53 p.m., deputies arrested Darlene Kay Jackson, 50, 10 block of Southdowns Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for theft.
Thursday, 2:27 p.m., officers arrested Meranda White, 43, 2100 block of East Vaile Avenue, in the 200 block of East Jefferson Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 1 a.m., officers arrested Michael Valdez, 31, 3500 block of South Webster Street, at the same location, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 1:20 a.m., officers arrested Dustin Hill, 36, 1100 block of West Jackson Street, in the area of Havens and McCann streets, on charges of operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended with prior suspensions, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 1:57 a.m., officers arrested Jason Groves, 42, Windfall, in the area of Apperson Way and North Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 3:30 a.m., officers arrested Joshua Sanders, 37, 900 block of Boston Drive, in the area of Washington Street and Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
