Arrests
Tuesday, 1:48 a.m., deputies arrested William Oryan Kerschner, 23, 600 block of South Reed Road, in the area of Markland Avenue and Washington Street, on a charge of escape, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 10:15 a.m., deputies arrested Nathan Tyler Hill, 32, Rensselaer, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 4:28 p.m., deputies arrested Angelita Marie Rutledge, 43, 2900 block of Baton Rouge Drive, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 4:26 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Davies, 36, 1300 block of South Webster Street, in the 700 block of South Purdum Street, on a warrant for burglary.
Wednesday, 8 p.m., officers arrested David Turner Jr., 51, 1600 block of South Plate Street, in the 1500 block of South Plate Street, on charges of domestic battery and strangulation, both Level 6 felonies.
Wednesday, 8:14 p.m., officers arrested Craig Gunderson, 42, 700 block of South Washington Street, in the 700 block of South Buckeye Street, on charges of resisting law enforcement and public intoxication, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 9:46 p.m., officers arrested Robert Russell, 55, 1600 block of North Webster Street, in the area of Sycamore and Main streets, on a charge of possession of stolen property, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 3:44 a.m., officers arrested Keltin Boyd, 25, 1300 block of South Locke Street, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery in the presence of a child, a Level 6 felony, and interference in reporting a crime, a misdemeanor.
Arrests
Wednesday, 10:13 p.m., deputies arrested Islas Madeline, 47, Amboy, on a Kosciusko County warrant.
Wednesday, 10:54 p.m., officers arrested Krystal Sweares, 32, 300 block of North Second Street, Peru, on charges of possession of a syringe and operator never licensed.
Wednesday, 10:55 p.m., officers arrested Brent Simcox, 38, 1500 block of West 300 South, Peru, on an unknown charge.
Wednesday, 11:13 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher Alspach, 58, 400 block of East Washington Street, on charges of intimidation, domestic battery and invasion of privacy.
Arrests
Wednesday, 8:11 p.m., officers arrested Devin M. Bogue, 21, Tipton, on charges of battery causing bodily injury, disorderly conduct, public intoxication and criminal mischief.
