Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 4:11 p.m., officers arrested Luke Gentry, 27, 900 block of North Webster Street, in the 600 block of South Armstrong Street, on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended with prior suspensions, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 9 p.m., officers arrested Jeffrey Dillon, 21, Lizton, in the 500 block of East Lincoln Road, on charges of operating while intoxicated and driving while suspended with prior suspensions, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 11:35 p.m., officers arrested Zyonna Wilson, 21, 900 block of East Richmond Street, in the 2700 block of South Webster Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 12:35 a.m., officers arrested Andre People’s, 34, 1200 block of Imperial Drive, at the same location, on a warrant for dealing marijuana, a warrant for hit/skip, a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 12:37 a.m., officers arrested Janet Pressdee, 37, 1800 block of South Purdum Street, in the 300 block of South 00 East West, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Wednesday, 1 a.m., officers arrested James Osborne, 40, Wabash, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Wednesday, 3:46 p.m., officers arrested Taylor Bean, 21, Macy, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Wednesday, 9:41 p.m., officers arrested Curtis Vigar, 80 block of East Second Street, Peru, on charges of criminal recklessness and cruelty to an animal.
Wednesday, 10:53 p.m., deputies arrested Garrett Sampson, 22, 2900 block of West 300 South, Peru, on a charge of battery causing bodily injury.
Tipton County
Arrests
Thursday, 9:35 a.m., deputies arrested Brian J. Wagner, 52, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 9:40 a.m., deputies arrested Donald C. Wood, 25, Indianapolis, on a warrant for violation of pre-trial release.
Thursday, 6:08 p.m., deputies Bryce M. Longnecker, 24, Elwood, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 3 a.m., deputies arrested Evelyn M. Haffield, 30, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 3 a.m., officers arrested Miguel A. Hernandez Sanchez, 31, Indianapolis, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, operating while intoxicated, neglect of a dependent, operator never licensed, possession of a legend drug and possession of a controlled substance.
