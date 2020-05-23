Arrests
Wednesday, unknown time, deputies arrested Bryant David Angelini, 49, unknown address, at an unknown location, on a warrant for escape.
Wednesday, 1:43 a.m., deputies arrested John Haworth, 39, 2700 block of North Washington Street, at the same location, on a warrant for maintaining a common nuisance, a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and a warrant for unlawful possession of a syringe.
Wednesday, 3:22 a.m., deputies arrested Gabriel E. Poindexter, 28, 800 block of East Elm Street, in the area of Sycamore Street and Forest Drive, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 5:24 a.m., deputies arrested Michael James Grider, 33, 1900 block of South Armstrong Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Indiana 931, on two charges of public intoxication by alcohol, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 12:52 p.m., deputies arrested William Oryan Kerschner, 23, unknown address, at the Howard County jail, on a warrant for non-compliance and a warrant for escape.
Wednesday, 4:38 p.m., deputies arrested Tisha L. Fouch, 47, 1100 block of South Washington Street, in the 2200 block of North Locke Street, on an attachment and a warrant for contempt.
Wednesday, 10:35 p.m., deputies arrested Korate Rosselo Fox, 23, 1400 block of East Monroe Street, in the 2100 block of Longwood Court, on a hold for Cass County and a warrant for resisting law enforcement.
Thursday, 2:38 p.m., officers arrested Krystal Marshall, 36, 1600 block of Oakhill Road, at the same location, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Thursday, 2:52 p.m., officers arrested Heaven Mason, 30, unknown address, in the 1700 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 3:34 p.m., officers arrested Jared Deck, 30, 300 block of East Taylor Street, in the area of Delphos and Laguna streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, and possession of stolen property, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 11:06 p.m., officers arrested Noah Smith, 33, 1300 block of Imperial Boulevard, in the 1300 block of South 17th Street, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 12:18 a.m., officers arrested Michael Watson, 37, Logansport, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 12:49 a.m., officers arrested Izjohn Trice, 24, 1000 block of South Washington Street, in the 700 block of South Wabash Avenue, on a warrant for possession of marijuana and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 4 a.m., officers arrested Julie Riley, 40, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the area of State and Ohio streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with prior suspensions, a misdemeanor.
