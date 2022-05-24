Arrests
Friday, 7:44 a.m., officers arrested Afrika Israel, 27, 500 block of East Mulberry Street, in the 2500 block of South Berkley Road, on charges of criminal trespass, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct, all misdemeanors.
Friday, 8:23 a.m., officers arrested Jessica Elliott, 33, 1200 block of South Locke Street, in the 5100 block of Clinton Drive, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 8:33 a.m., deputies arrested Adam W. Thomas, 31, Russiaville, in Russiaville, on charges of burglary, a Level 5 felony; auto theft, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 8:33 a.m., officers arrested Tanisha Copeland, 33, unknown location, in the 2500 block of South Berkley Road, on charges of criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana, all misdemeanors.
Friday, 11:17 a.m., deputies arrested Brady Wayne Goble, 27, 1100 block of East North Street, in the 1500 block of South Plate Street, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 3:25 p.m., deputies arrested Douglas Dwayne Thorpe, 43, Indianapolis, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 8:57 p.m., officers arrested Devario Hauser, 30, 900 block of East Havens Street, at an unknown location, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release and a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 9:37 p.m., deputies arrested Angela Hilligoss, 38, 1800 block of North Wabash Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 11:35 p.m., officers arrested Donnie Bradfield, 61, 1700 block of North Philips Street, in the 400 block of West Mulberry Street, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a scheduled substance and possession of paraphernalia, all misdemeanors.
Saturday, 3:30 a.m., officers arrested Prince Taylor, 27, 2400 block of East Baxter Road, in the 3600 block of South LaFountain Street, on a warrant for conversion and an unknown warrant.
Saturday, 3:39 a.m., officers arrested Christian Babcock, 23, 5800 block of West 80 South, in the area of Morgan and Philips streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 5:10 a.m., officers arrested Douglas Franklin, 44, 5300 block of Long Bow Drive, in the 1400 block of South Buckeye Street, on charges of domestic battery with a prior conviction and confinement, both Level 5 felonies.
Saturday, 3:20 p.m., officers arrested Chineka Snow, 33, 3600 block of Briarwick Street, in the 3600 block of Briarwick Street, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 4 p.m., deputies arrested Gavin Joseph Hill, 22, 2200 block of Westdale Court, in the area of Sycamore Street and Walker Avenue, on a charge of battery causing bodily injury, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 6:57 p.m., officers arrested Clarence Grace, 52, 800 block of East North Street, in the area of Bell and Havens streets, on charges of refusal to identify and resisting law enforcement, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 8:05 p.m., deputies arrested Jared Dalton Kernel, 24, 400 block of Palm Lane, in Greentown, on charges of pointing a firearm, a Level 6 felony; criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, a Level 6 felony; and battery, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 10:04 p.m., deputies arrested Chelsea M. Shaw, 30, Windfall, in the area of Ohio and Barkdol streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 10:07 p.m., officers arrested Leighann Durham, 48, Russiaville, in the area of LaFountain and Monroe streets, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 10:21 p.m., deputies arrested Randy Lee Murphy, 37, 1000 block of South Lewis Street, at the same location, on charges of strangulation and domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child, both Level 6 felonies.
Saturday, 11:14 p.m., officers arrested Ronald Knauff, 58, unknown address, in the 1800 block of Kensington on Berkley, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:05 a.m., officers arrested Jamison Clow, 47, unknown address, in the 2500 block of North Apperson Way, on charges of strangulation, a Level 6 felony, and battery, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:55 a.m., officers arrested Dylan Diveley, 19, 1100 block of West Havens Street, in the 900 block of West Defenbaugh Street, on a charge of intimidation, a Level 5 felony.
Sunday, 1:24 a.m., deputies arrested Carson D. Castor, 20, Greentown, in the 4800 block of East 100 North, on two charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, two counts of possession of paraphernalia and two counts of leaving the scene of a property damage crash, all misdemeanors.
Sunday, 9:15 p.m., officers arrested James Rhoades, 50, 700 block of West Woodland Avenue, in the 1000 block of West Harrison Street, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 10:51 p.m., officers arrested Tyler Tinder, 28, Sharpsville, in the area of North and Market streets, on a Tipton County warrant.
Monday, 12:28 a.m., officers arrested Scott Callis, 57, Greentown, in the area of Virginia and Purdum streets, on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 12:37 a.m., officers arrested Shaelyn Pearson, 26, 800 block of South Buckeye Street, in the 200 block of North Buckeye Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for battery.
Monday, 12:43 a.m., officers arrested Amber Wells, 44, 1800 block of North Purdum Street, in the area of Purdum and Virginia streets, on a warrant for failure to appear and a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 10:17 a.m., officers arrested Trey Marciniak, 19, 2200 block of North Main Street, in the 600 block of North Dixon Road, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, minor consumption of alcohol and minor possession of alcohol, all misdemeanors.
Monday, 7:48 p.m., officers arrested Timothy Coulbern, 29, 900 block of South Market Street, in the 1500 block of North Waugh Street, on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement using a motor vehicle, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 10:10 p.m., officers arrested Leadrian Bennett, 27, unknown address, in the 600 block of Bradford Circle, on charges of criminal mischief and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 10:15 p.m., officers arrested Philip Tucker, 65, 1200 block of West Walnut Street, in the 1400 block of North Locke Street, on a warrant for public intoxication.
Monday, 11:16 p.m., officers arrested Courtney Marden, 19, 2200 block of Avalon Court, in the 1300 block of West Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a scheduled substance, minor consumption of alcohol and minor possession of alcohol, all misdemeanors.
Monday, 11:30 p.m., officers arrested Dewayne Perrigen, 33, 800 block of South Calumet Street, in the 500 block of South Armstrong Street, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Tuesday, 1:22 a.m., officers arrested Demila Cook, 45, 2100 block of North Buckeye Street, in the area of Bell and Morgan streets, on charges of possession of a scheduled substance and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 3:08 a.m., officers arrested Kenrick Phillips, 31, 600 block of Marsha Court, in the area of Madison and Locke streets, on a warrant for possession of marijuana.
