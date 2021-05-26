arrests
Wednesday, 2:18 a.m., deputies arrested Jeffrey Tanner, 35, 5800 block of Arrowhead, on a driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
Wednesday, 2:02 p.m., deputies arrested Katherine Hunt, 32, 3700 block of Woodruff, Louisville, Kentucky, on a failure to appear.
Wednesday, 6:39 p.m., deputies arrested Nicholas Kistler, 36, 8300 block of West C.R. 25 South, Logansport, on a failure to appear.
Wednesday, 4:55 p.m., deputies arrested Kyle Buis, 32, 900 block of Purdum, Class A misdemeanor operating motor vehicle while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
Wednesday, 6:10 p.m., deputies arrested Cedric Price Jr., 600 block of Elk Drive, on a Class C misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
Wednesday, 7:35 p.m., deputies arrested Angela Breedlove, 49, 400 block of East Sycamore Street, on Class A misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle while suspended with a prior suspension in 10 years.
Wednesday, 8:18 p.m., deputies arrested James Gunter, 28, 4200 block of East C.R. 200 South, on charges of Level 6 felony domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
Wednesday 10:25 p.m., deputies arrested Joseph Harpe, 35, 2400 block of Greentree Lane, on charges of Class A misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
Wednesday, 11:03 p.m., deputies arrested Ethan Graber, 19, 200 block of South Hunt Street, Greentown, on charges of Class C misdemeanor reckless driving.
Thursday, 2:30 a.m., deputies arrested Amanda Hatten, 38, 1600 block of South Elizabeth Street, on a Class A misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years and Level 6 felony possession of methamphetamine.
Thursday, 5 a.m. deputies arrested Brian Redman, 30, 400 block of South Webster Street, Level 6 felony possession of methamphetamine.
Thursday, 8:48 a.m., deputies arrested James Pyke, 25, homeless, on a violation of work release.
Thursday, 10 a.m., deputies arrested Holly Mitchell, 35, 500 block of West Markland Avenue, on a failure to appear.
Thursday, 2:30 p.m., deputies arrested Joseph Meade, 53, 3800 block of Candy Lane, on a Level 4 felony child molesting: fondling or touching a child under 14.
Thursday, 2:30 p.m., deputies arrested Shawn Anthony Mason, 31, first block of East 2nd Street, Peru, on Level 6 felony intimidation, threat to commit a forcible felony.
Thursday, 2:32 p.m., deputies arrested Demarcus Green, 48, unknown address, on Level 6 felony residential entry; Level 6 felony strangulation; two counts Level 6 felony; Level 6 felony domestic battery committed against a person under 14 years old; and a failure to appear.
