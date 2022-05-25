Howard County
Arrests
Monday, 12:30 p.m., deputies arrested Anthony John Harland, 44, 1500 block of South Plate Street, at the same location, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Monday, 1:40 p.m., deputies arrested Ryan Alan Roller, 31, Logansport, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for escape.
Monday, 1:43 p.m., deputies arrested Tara Tiffany Marks, 30, 2500 block of North Bell Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Monday, 1:45 p.m., deputies arrested Ashely Nicole Bagwell, 35, 2800 block of North Waugh Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for theft with a prior theft or conversion conviction.
Monday, 1:52 p.m., deputies arrested Stephen John Dorsey, 48, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, in the 100 block of North Buckeye Street, on a warrant for failure to register as a sex or violent offender.
Monday, 7:32 p.m., deputies arrested Gordon Jenkins, 29, 500 block of Devonshire Drive, in the area of Walnut and Delphos streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 11:30 a.m., officers arrested James Jewett, 51, 2700 block of North Washington Street, in Bunker Hill, on charges of resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 1:15 p.m., officers arrested Nathanael Potts, 37, 1200 block of North McCann Street, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on a Wisconsin warrant.
Tuesday, 4:18 p.m., officers arrested Kamoria Clark, 34, 600 block of South Plate Street, in the area of Cooper and Foster streets, on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 8:38 p.m., officers arrested Nestaly Campos Jr., 42, 300 block of Rainbow Circle, in the area of Monroe and Washington streets, on a Cass County warrant and a charge of operating while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 9:47 p.m., officers arrested Brandon Lengacher, 33, 900 block of West Lincoln Road, in the 600 block of West Markland Avenue, on charges of resisting law enforcement and public intoxication by alcohol, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 10:03 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Hahn, 30, 1700 block of North Wabash Avenue, in the area of Indiana Avenue and Morgan Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated with an alcohol concentration equivalence of .15 or more and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 10:32 p.m., officers arrested Valerie Browning, 36, 1000 block of South Home Avenue, in the 600 block of West Markland Avenue, on charges of shoplifting, false informing, disorderly conduct and operating while intoxicated, all misdemeanors.
Miami County
Arrests
Saturday, 12:16 p.m., deputies arrested Blake Van Dalsen, 34, Roann, on a Cass County warrant.
Saturday, 2:30 p.m., deputies arrested Jennifer Hillsamer, 39, Marion, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 12:52 a.m., officers arrested Jacob Elliott, 29, 300 block of Harrison Avenue, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child.
Monday, 7:10 a.m., officers arrested Jacob Byers, 40, 20 block of Jean Avenue, Peru, on a warrant for driving while suspended.
Monday, 12:55 p.m., deputies arrested Shemar Austin, 20, Royal Center, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 1 p.m., deputies arrested Norma Titus, 53, Logansport, on a warrant for probation violation.
Monday, 1:50 p.m., deputies arrested Lance Bell, 51, 2000 block of Indiana 19, Peru, on a warrant for battery.
Monday, 5:07 p.m., deputies arrested Jonathan Gregory, 48, 3300 block of North Lincoln Street, Peru, on an unknown charge.
Monday, 5:45 p.m., deputies arrested Mary Gregory, 39, 3300 block of North Lincoln Street, Peru, on an unknown charge.
Monday, 6 p.m., deputies arrested George King, 69, 700 block of Bobtail Court, on an unknown charge.
Tuesday, 9 a.m., deputies arrested Seth Baldwin, 18, South Whitley, on a warrant for theft.
Tuesday, 9 a.m., deputies arrested Roxanne Daugherty, 32, Roann, on a warrant for probation violation.
Tuesday, 10 p.m., officers arrested Curtis Baker, 49, 500 block of West Seventh Street, Peru, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator.
Tipton County
Arrests
Friday, 4:44 p.m., officers arrested Isaac J. Culp, Tipton, on charges of dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, dealing a synthetic drug, neglect of a dependent, possession of paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, harassment and false reporting.
Monday, 2:50 a.m., deputies arrested Tyler J. Tinder, 28, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
