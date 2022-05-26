Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 9:46 a.m., deputies arrested Charles E. Glenn, 24, 1100 block of Brentwood Drive, at the same location, on a warrant for non-compliance and a warrant for failure to return to lawful detention.
Tuesday, 3:18 p.m., deputies arrested Dustie Jackson-Roark, 44, 900 block of West Virginia Avenue, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 8:04 p.m., deputies arrested Justin E. McMannis, 39, 200 block of West Broadway Street, in the 2600 block of South 400 East, on charges of legend drug prescription violation, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, a Level 6 felony; and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 11:27 p.m., deputies arrested Ashley Rae Bess, 27, 100 block of South 450 East, in the 4500 block of East 200 South, on charges of assisting a criminal, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 11:39 p.m., deputies arrested Harley M. King, 27, 2300 block of East Vaile Avenue, in the 4500 block of East 200 South, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, a Level 6 felony; being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor; and criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 2:32 p.m., officers arrested Karlis Warren, 41, 1500 block of North Lindsey Street, in the 1500 block of West Walnut Street, on a Carroll County warrant and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 2:34 p.m., officers arrested Jarred Moss, 22, 900 block of South Webster Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Washington Street, on a Clinton County warrant.
Wednesday, 3:38 p.m., officers arrested Tyler Arnett, 18, 200 block of South Purdum Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 4 p.m., officers arrested Larinda Arnett, 41, 200 block of South Purdum Street, at the same location, on a warrant for domestic battery and a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 10:30 p.m., officers arrested Katherine Mudry, 39, unknown address, in the 1200 block of South Reed Road, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 3 a.m., officers arrested Trevor Savage, 22, Alexandria, in the area of Markland Avenue and 200 East, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Tipton County
Arrests
Wednesday, 2:48 p.m., officers arrested Ty’mon L. Davis, 20, Kokomo, on a charge of carrying a handgun without a license.
