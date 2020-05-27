Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 1:07 a.m., deputies arrested Zachary Paul Parigen, 26, 1100 block of South Main Street, at the same location, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and a warrant for unlawful possession of a syringe.
Thursday, 6:02 a.m., deputies arrested Thomas Parkman Boyd, 51, Greentown, at the same location, on a warrant for possession of marijuana, a warrant for possession of paraphernalia, a warrant for unlawful possession of a syringe, a warrant for possession of a narcotic drug, a warrant for possession of a handgun without a license and a warrant for possession of a legend drug.
Thursday, 10:31 a.m., deputies arrested Brandon L. Hohenberger, 25, Galveston, at the Howard County jail, on a warrant for intimidation.
Thursday, 2:20 p.m., deputies arrested Clifford Elbert Roseberry, 55, 1100 block of North Philips Street, at the same location, on two warrants for contempt.
Thursday, 2:30 p.m., deputies arrested Cody Ray Long, 23, Greentown, at the HCJ, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Thursday, 2:59 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher Merit Peoples, 32, 2100 block of South LaFountain Street, in the 600 block of South Berkley Road, on a warrant for contempt.
Thursday, 5:17 p.m., deputies arrested Anthony Dwayne Smith, 58, 400 block of Edgewater Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Thursday, 5:27 p.m., deputies arrested Bryce Morgan Whetzell, 42, Hemlock, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 5:45 p.m., deputies arrested James Currin, 27, Indianapolis, at the HCJ, on a warrant for theft.
Thursday, 5:50 p.m., deputies arrested Justin Thomas Brodhead, 29, 1100 block of North Morrison Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 7:39 p.m., deputies arrested Jodey Joe Johnson, 49, Ionia, Michigan, in the 2800 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 10:49 p.m., deputies arrested Nevaeh F. Sullivan, 18, 600 block of West Taylor Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
Thursday, 10:56 p.m., deputies arrested Niki Kristine Marine, 30, 1800 block of West Judson Road, in the 500 block of East Boulevard Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tipton County
Arrests
Friday, 1:49 a.m., deputies arrested Rodney D. Sipes, 47, Elwood, on charges of resisting law enforcement, dealing/delivering/manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a syringe and maintaining a common nuisance.
Saturday, 1:13 a.m., deputies arrested Felipe Trujillo Jr., 28, Windfall, on charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug and possession of a handgun without a license.
Saturday, 2:20 a.m., deputies arrested Christopher M. Newman, 31, Indianapolis, on a Hamilton County warrant.
Saturday, 5:56 p.m., deputies arrested Candace A. Thomas, 24, Indianapolis, on charges of possession of a handgun by a felon and possession of marijuana.
Sunday, 2:10 a.m., deputies arrested Troy L. Creamer, 42, Elwood, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Sunday, 3:11 a.m., deputies arrested Douglas P. Lindle, 43, Elwood, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
Sunday, 3:37 a.m., deputies arrested Raeanna J. Giselbach, 21, Elwood, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and providing a false identity statement.
Sunday, 9:28 p.m., deputies arrested Keith A. Dykman Jr., 38, Muskegon, Michigan, on charges of visiting a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Sunday, 9:35 p.m., deputies arrested Jacquelyn D. Hussey, 34, Muskegon, Michigan, on a charge of maintaining a common nuisance.
Monday, 2:04 a.m., deputies arrested Michael A. Mason, 41, Indianapolis, on charges of operating a motor vehicle without a license, operating while intoxicated causing endangerment and operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
Monday, 1:40 p.m., deputies arrested Stephanie L. Fettig, 24, Elwood, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
