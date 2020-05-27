Arrests
Friday, 3:43 p.m., officers arrested Samantha White, 33, 400 block of Bradford Circle, in the area of East Taylor and North Union streets, on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony, possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, theft of a firearm, a Level 6 felony, identity deception, a Level 6 felony, obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony, false informing, a misdemeanor, and driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 7:40 p.m., officers arrested Kevin Taylor, 36, 4700 block of South Park Road, in the 600 block of South Market Street, on charges of burglary, a Level 5 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11:07 p.m., officers arrested Victor Gregory, 42, 2100 block of North Jay Street, in the area of South Reed Road and Southway Boulevard, on a warrant for failure to appear and charges of operating without ever obtaining a license and leaving the scene of a crash, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 2:24 a.m., officers arrested Michael Phillipson, 23, 300 block of East Taylor Street, at the same location, on a charge of battery, a Level 5 felony.
Saturday, 4:36 a.m., officers arrested David Turner, 41, 400 block of West Taylor Street, in the area of West Harrison Street and South Wabash Avenue, on charges of domestic battery, a Level 5 felony, criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 8:23 a.m., officers arrested Miriah Groves, 35, 700 block of East Vaile Avenue, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 10:42 a.m., officers arrested Auttina Gayles, 45, Seymour, in the 800 block of East Hoffer Street, on a warrant for criminal mischief and a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3 p.m., officers arrested Jeremiah Hayes, 19, 600 block of Cambridge Drive, in the 50 block of West 300 South, on charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and being a minor in possession of alcohol, all misdemeanors.
Saturday, 3:07 p.m., officers arrested Elizabeth Fields, 20, Indianapolis, in the area of 50 block of West 300 South, on charges of possession of marijuana and a minor in possession of alcohol, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 4:20 p.m., officers arrested Anthony Tutela, 22, 1200 block of Canterview Way, at the same location, on a warrant for possession of marijuana.
Saturday, 11:06 p.m., officers arrested Ruby McCoy, 55, Bunker Hill, in the 3900 block of South 135 East, on charges of battery against a public safety official, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 11:29 p.m., officers arrested Travis Sherbino, 26, 1400 block of South 200 East, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 11:35 p.m., officers arrested Dezmon Gaines, 40, 1000 block of North LaFountain Street, in the area of South Calumet and East Maple streets, on charges of manufacturing or dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, being a felon in possession of a handgun, a Level 5 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:30 a.m., officers arrested Brandon Smith, 26, 1700 block of South Main Street, in the 500 block of North Washington Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Sunday, 4:49 p.m., officers arrested Terry Kelly, 37, 1600 block of North Washington Street, in the area of Firmin and Locke streets, on two charges of possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies, and a charge each of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, possession of a scheduled drug, a Level 6 felony, possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 6:42 p.m., officers arrested Lindsay Carpenter, 35, 700 block of Westminster Lane, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 10:52 p.m., officers arrested Daniel Scoles, 41, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, in the 1200 block of Cadillac Drive, on charges of residential entry, a Level 6 felony, theft from a building, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, and public intoxication by drugs, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 12:47 a.m., officers arrested Myron Campbell, 51, 2900 block of Amberwood Place, in the 300 block of West Mulberry Street, on two warrants for non-compliance and a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 1:10 a.m., officers arrested Paul Fisher, 31, 1000 block of West 450 North, in the area of Lincoln Road and Ind. 931, on charges of operating while intoxicated causing endangerment and possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 11:02 a.m., officers arrested Jason Sipes, 24, homeless, in the 1200 block of North Union Street, on a warrant for resisting law enforcement and a warrant for criminal mischief.
Monday, 3:37 p.m., officers arrested Jerri Robinette, 52, 2300 block of North Apperson Way, in the area of Taylor Street and Apperson Way, on charges of possession of a synthetic or look-a-like substance and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 4:54 p.m., officers arrested Travor Brieger, 35, 200 block of Devonshire Drive, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, midnight, officers arrested Ralph Woodard, 33, 1800 block of North LaFountain Street, in the 1600 block of Meadowbrook Drive, on charges of resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, interference in reporting a crime and public intoxication by alcohol, all misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 2:45 a.m., officers arrested John Roark, 48, 1300 block of East Murden Street, in the 500 block of Albany Drive, on charges of possession of a scheduled substance and public intoxication by drugs, both misdemeanors.
