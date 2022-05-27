Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 8:25 a.m., deputies arrested Nathaniel Argorn Long, 39, homeless, in the area of Berkley Road and Carter Street, on a warrant for theft with a prior theft or conversion conviction.
Wednesday, 11 a.m., deputies arrested Eric Rashawn Franklin, 44, 700 block of South Main Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for conversion.
Wednesday, 11:38 a.m., deputies arrested Harley M. King, 27, 1900 block of North Apperson Way, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 12:03 p.m., deputies arrested Kyle Demetreus Harvey, 34, 2200 block of East Vaile Avenue, at the HCJ, on a warrant for criminal mischief and a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Wednesday, 12:49 p.m., deputies arrested Jack Stuart Holmes, 32, 500 block of North Apperson Way, at the HCJ, on a parole hold.
Wednesday, 3:15 p.m., deputies arrested Ronald Wane Miller, 54, 1400 block of Dunham on Berkley, at the HCJ, on a warrant for criminal trespass.
Wednesday, 11:40 p.m., deputies arrested Anthony Darvell Heard, 46, 900 block of South Buckeye Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for battery resulting in bodily injury.
Thursday, 11:20 a.m., officers arrested Brian McFaren Sr., 36, 400 block of West Mulberry Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 4:07 p.m., officers arrested Monick Smith, 32, 800 block of South Plate Street, in the 800 block of West Markland Avenue, on a warrant for use of false information to obtain a firearm.
Thursday, 6:17 p.m., officers arrested Kenneth Pickard, 36, 2600 block of North Washington Street, in the 2600 block of North Apperson Way, on charges of invasion of privacy and resisting law enforcement, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 10:10 p.m., officers arrested Jalen Tinder, 28, 800 block of East Sycamore Street, in the 1100 block of Home Avenue, on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Wednesday, 12:20 p.m., deputies arrested Greg Rogers, 23, 2900 block of South 300 West, Peru, on an unknown charge.
Wednesday, 6:47 p.m., officers arrested Kimber Conn, 27, 500 block of West Sixth Street, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Thursday, 1:49 a.m., officers arrested Crystal Stambaugh, 33, 60 block of North Tippecanoe Street, Peru, on a Howard County warrant.
Thursday, 1:06 a.m., officers arrested Dustin Jones, 35, Bradford, Arkansas, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin.
Thursday, 12:15 p.m., deputies arrested Maurice Robinson, 22, Miami Correctional Facility, on a court order.
Thursday, 1:20 p.m., deputies arrested John Rutledge, 31, Kokomo, on a warrant for burglary and theft.
Thursday, 1:20 p.m., deputies arrested Amber Scott, 30, Indianapolis, on a warrant for violation of probation and a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 1:20 p.m., deputies arrested Dennis Benson, 34, 300 block of Cherokee Court, Peru, on a warrant for battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting law enforcement.
Thursday, 2:30 p.m., deputies arrested David Shockey, 47, Wabash on a court order.
Thursday, 7 p.m., officers arrested Alonzo Weekly, 41, Elkhart, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator.
Thursday, 7:12 p.m., deputies arrested Gregory Garnett, 38, 39000 block of Edwards Court, Peru, on a warrant for disorderly conduct.
Thursday, 10:10 p.m., deputies arrested William Shuck, 34, 2900 block of West 300 South, Peru, on a Howard County warrant.
Thursday, 10:21 p.m., officers arrested Joshua Coman, 35, 2900 block of West 300 South, Peru, on a Fulton County warrant and charges of possession of a narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Tipton County
Arrests
Thursday, 8:37 p.m., deputies arrested Allen A.R.G. Fowler, 37, Elwood, on a warrant for failure to appear.
