Arrests
Friday, May 22, 4:34 a.m., deputies arrested Shaquane Ronta Lavelle Warwick, 26, 900 block of East Havens Street, at the same location, on charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, May 22, 5:15 a.m., deputies arrested Adam H. Fitzgerald, 34, 600 block of West Foster Street, at the Howard County jail, on two warrants for non-support of a child.
Friday, May 22, 6:45 p.m., deputies arrested Dru Elijah Donovan, 27, 8200 block of West 100 North, at the HCJ, on a warrant for burglary and a warrant for theft.
Friday, May 22, 6:45 p.m., deputies arrested Tiffany Inez Black, 40, 1100 block of South Calumet Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for neglect of a dependent.
Friday, May 22, 9:25 p.m., deputies arrested Samuel Guy Czech, 41, Russiaville, in the area of Morgan and Ohio streets, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, May 22, 9:49 p.m., deputies arrested Jordan Michael Best, 30, 1900 block of St. Charles Court, in the area of Indiana 931 and Boulevard Street, on a charge of operating a vehicle intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 2:18 a.m., deputies arrested Alyssa Marsh, 31, 2400 block of East Foster Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and 17th Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 11:06 p.m., officers arrested Ruby McCoy, 55, Bunker Hill, in the 3900 block of South 135 East, on charges of battery against a public safety official, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 11:29 p.m., officers arrested Travis Sherbino, 26, 1400 block of South 200 East, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 11:35 p.m., officers arrested Dezmon Gaines, 40, 1000 block of North LaFountain Street, in the area of South Calumet and East Maple streets, on charges of manufacturing or dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, being a felon in possession of a handgun, a Level 5 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:30 a.m., officers arrested Brandon Smith, 26, 1700 block of South Main Street, in the 500 block of North Washington Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Sunday, 5:47 a.m., deputies arrested Shannon Marie Moore, 34, 1000 block of East Broadway Street, in the 600 block of South Crystal Street, in the area of Indiana 931 and Havens Street, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 4:49 p.m., officers arrested Terry Kelly, 37, 1600 block of North Washington Street, in the area of Firmin and Locke streets, on two charges of possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies, and a charge each of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, possession of a scheduled drug, a Level 6 felony, possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 6:42 p.m., officers arrested Lindsay Carpenter, 35, 700 block of Westminster Lane, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 10:52 p.m., officers arrested Daniel Scoles, 41, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, in the 1200 block of Cadillac Drive, on charges of residential entry, a Level 6 felony, theft from a building, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, and public intoxication by drugs, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 12:36 a.m., deputies arrested Ravin L. Riley, 19, 2300 block of North Delphos Street, in the area of Indiana 931 and Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 12:47 a.m., officers arrested Myron Campbell, 51, 2900 block of Amberwood Place, in the 300 block of West Mulberry Street, on two warrants for non-compliance and a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 1:10 a.m., officers arrested Paul Fisher, 31, 1000 block of West 450 North, in the area of Lincoln Road and Ind. 931, on charges of operating while intoxicated causing endangerment and possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 11:02 a.m., officers arrested Jason Sipes, 24, homeless, in the 1200 block of North Union Street, on a warrant for resisting law enforcement and a warrant for criminal mischief.
Monday, 2 p.m., deputies arrested Nicole Mae Pearson, 41, Mooresville, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 3:37 p.m., officers arrested Jerri Robinette, 52, 2300 block of North Apperson Way, in the area of Taylor Street and Apperson Way, on charges of possession of a synthetic or look-a-like substance and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 3:56 p.m., deputies arrested Austin James VanWinkle, 23, 1100 block of South Washington Street, in the 600 block of South Berkley Road, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 4:54 p.m., officers arrested Travor Brieger, 35, 200 block of Devonshire Drive, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, midnight, officers arrested Ralph Woodard, 33, 1800 block of North LaFountain Street, in the 1600 block of Meadowbrook Drive, on charges of resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, interference in reporting a crime and public intoxication by alcohol, all misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 2:45 a.m., officers arrested John Roark, 48, 1300 block of East Murden Street, in the 500 block of Albany Drive, on charges of possession of a scheduled substance and public intoxication by drugs, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 4:07 p.m., officers arrested Jason Whittaker, 44, 1700 block of South Market Street, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on charges of operating with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more and operating while intoxicated causing endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 6:32 p.m., officers arrested Erica Hillman, 31, 500 block of Bradford Circle, in the area of Indiana 931, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 7:40 p.m., officers arrested Brianna Hagleskamp, 27, 700 block of West Lincoln Road, at the same location, on a warrant for possession of a syringe and a warrant for maintaining a common nuisance.
Tuesday, 9:03 p.m., officers arrested Alexis Kerschner, 24, 900 block of East North Street, in the 400 block of South Washington Street, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 9:16 p.m., officers arrested Jerome McCaskill, 49, 500 block of East Sycamore Street, in the 400 block of South Washington Street, on a charge of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 9:30 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Wheeler, 38, Galveston, in the 200 block of Southlea Drive, on a warrant for fraud and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 10:42 p.m., officers arrested Lyndsi Overton, 32, 400 block of South Armstrong Street, in the 300 block of South Washington Street, on a charge of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 10:43 p.m., officers arrested Nathan Green, 30, 2500 block of North Washington Street, in the 300 block of West Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended with prior suspensions, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, midnight, officers arrested Tevin Mendez, 27, 600 block of Miami Boulevard, in the 500 block of Bradford Circle, on a charge of criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 2:50 a.m., officers arrested Nathaniel Long, 37, 1600 block of North Main Street, in the 1000 block of Home Avenue, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 5:15 a.m., officers arrested Jennifer Spence, 31, 2600 block of North Apperson Way, at the same location, on charges of strangulation, a Level 6 felony, battery, a misdemeanor, interference in reporting a crime, a misdemeanor, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a misdemeanor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.