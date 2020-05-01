Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 3 a.m., deputies arrested Thomas L. Brown, 58, 900 block of East Jefferson Street, at the Howard County Sheriff's Department, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 9:25 a.m., deputies arrested Bradley J. Bates, 36, Carmel, at the HCSD, on an attachment.
Wednesday, 3:40 p.m., deputies arrested Kenneth Lee Phillips, 31, Shelbyville, in the area of Gleneagles Drive and Park Road, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 8:43 p.m., officers arrested Kayla Edgerley, 32, 1500 block of Belvedere Drive, in the area of Indiana 931 and Boulevard Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 11:13 p.m., officers arrested Maurice Lawson, 50, 500 block of South Indiana Avenue, in the area of Walnut and Longview streets, on a charge of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 11:25 p.m., officers arrested Debra Marshall, 54, 2200 block of North Ohio Street, in the area of Walnut and Longview streets, on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 11:25 p.m., officers arrested Heather Shook, 38, 1700 block of Rue Royale Drive, in the area of Walnut and Longview streets, on a body attachment, a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, and false informing, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 4:14 p.m., officers arrested Antwan Coleman, 39, 1100 block of North Wildwood Drive, in the 100 block of South Reed Road, on charges of possession of cocaine and operating while intoxicated, both Level 6 felonies.
Thursday, 5 p.m., officers arrested Zackary Hubard, 34, homeless, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for two counts of escape and a charge of theft, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 9:14 p.m., officers arrested John Walsh, 37, 2700 block of North 1000 West, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, midnight, officers arrested Ronald Miller, 52, homeless, in the 1000 block of South Home Avenue, on charges of public intoxication and criminal trespass, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 12:01 a.m., officers arrested Gavin Kenner, 21, 700 block of South Market Street, in the area of Armstrong and King streets, on charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 12:56 a.m., officers arrested Dandre Williams, 22, 500 block of South Courtland Avenue, at the same location, on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, speed contest, a misdemeanor, reckless driving, a misdemeanor, and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 2:55 a.m., officers arrested Destrey Jones, 38, 2400 block of North Armstrong Street, in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tipton County
Arrests
Wednesday, 1:32 p.m., deputies arrested John E. Treesh, 42, Tipton, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Wednesday, 7:58 p.m., deputies arrested Brandon M. Garst, 20, Arcadia, on a charge of sexual misconduct with a minor.
Thursday, 11:40 a.m., officers arrested Terry L. Cox, 61, Tipton, on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.