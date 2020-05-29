Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 1:02 a.m., deputies arrested Kevin A. Anderson, 38, Logansport, at the Howard County jail, on a warrant for robbery.
Tuesday, 4:15 a.m., deputies arrested Percy Lee Lipscomb, 41, Indianapolis, in the area of 500 North and 00 East West, on two charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension and two charges of leaving the scene of a property damage crash, all misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 12:16 p.m., deputies arrested Marshall Payne 19, 900 block of East Elm Street, at the same location, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Tuesday, 3:05 p.m., deputies arrested Gentry Leon Gittings, 41, 1600 block of West Foster Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 10:41 p.m., deputies arrested Andre Darnell Peoples, 33, 5100 block of Kickapoo Drive, in the 2400 block of South Reed Road, on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor, possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, and reckless driving, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 4:33 a.m., officers arrested Johnny Doster, 57, 1100 block of South Delphos Street, in the area of Washington and Gano streets, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 9:53 a.m., deputies arrested John Haworth, 39, 2700 block of North Washington Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for maintaining a common nuisance.
Wednesday, 2:10 p.m., officers arrested Nicholas Beatty, 34, 2800 block of South Reed Road, in the 1400 block of South Reed Road, on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 4:27 p.m., deputies arrested Brian Joseph Bright, 39, 1300 block of North Meadowbrook Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for body attachment.
Wednesday, 5:11 p.m., officers arrested Kylee Duke, 28, 1600 block of North Webster Street, at the same location, on a warrant for criminal trespass.
Wednesday, 6:08 p.m., officers arrested Anthony Knight, 23, 800 block of West Rainbow Circle, in the area of Delphos and Firmin streets, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 6:19 p.m., officers arrested David A. Bowlin, 29, 900 block of North McCann Street, in the 3200 block of South LaFountain Street, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 7:54 p.m., officers arrested Frank Abney Jr., 42, 500 block of East Superior Street, in the 300 block of North Webster Street, on a warrant for resisting law enforcement.
Wednesday, 9:15 p.m., officers arrested Nicholas Mitchell, 30, unknown address, in the 900 block of North Leeds Street, on charges of aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony, and criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 10:59 p.m., officers arrested Kenneth Bradburn, 38, 1700 block of North Bell Street, in the 100 block of West Monroe Street, on a warrant for public intoxication and a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 12:25 a.m., officers arrested Alanna Hill, 19, 600 block of South Crystal Street, in the area of Taylor and Webster streets, on a warrant for fraud.
Thursday, 1:48 a.m., officers arrested Kaden Wood, 18, 1100 block of East Lordeman Street, in the area of Jefferson and Main streets, on charges of resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 6:12 a.m., officers arrested Breanna Williams, 32, 1500 block of Rue Royale Court, in the 900 block of North Korby Street, on a warrant for theft, a warrant for possession of a syringe and a warrant for body attachment.
Thursday, 3:55 p.m., officers arrested Alan Beck, 29, 2700 block of North Washington Street, in the area of Ind. 931 and Carter Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with prior suspensions, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 5:05 p.m., officers arrested Addessa Hunter, 24, 400 block of East Harrison Street, in the 1500 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of intimidation, a Level 5 felony.
Thursday, 6:18 p.m., officers arrested Mary Haymon, 43, 1900 block of North Bell Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 9:05 p.m., officers arrested Markus Martin, 43, 300 block of North Lindsay Street, in the area of North and Market streets, on a Marion County warrant.
Thursday, 9:12 p.m., officers arrested Ricky Larrison, 44, 1700 block of North Morrison Street, in the area of North and Market streets, on a warrant for possession of a syringe.
Miami County
Arrests
Saturday, May 23, 12:11 p.m., officers arrested Keeton Becker, 20, 200 block of West Union Street, Peru, on charges of minor consumption and public intoxication.
Saturday, May 23, 6:07 p.m., officers arrested Sonny Hardin, 75, Macy, on a probation hold and a charge of criminal trespass.
Saturday, May 23, 10:25 p.m., deputies arrested Jamie Rogers, 28, Walton, on a probation hold and two warrants for failure to appear.
Sunday, 4:36 a.m., officers arrested Jeremiah Mosley, 37, 400 block of Jackson Avenue, Peru, on charges of operator never licensed and resisting law enforcement with a vehicle.
Sunday, 7:05 a.m., officers arrested Roger Edmondson, 31, 400 block of Monroe Street, Peru, on an unknown charge.
Sunday, 4:44 p.m., officers arrested Jason Conn, 37, 6300 block of Pipe Creek Mill Road, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 11:51 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Haley, 37, 300 block of East Main Street, Peru, on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender.
Tuesday, 3 p.m., deputies arrested Shannon Moore, 34, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 4:40 p.m., officers arrested Courtney Murphy, 24, 500 block of West Sixth Street, Peru, on a charge of failure to appear.
Tuesday, 6:28 p.m., deputies arrested Tony Quinn, 30, 1600 block of North Ind. 19, Peru, on a violation of community corrections.
Tuesday, 9:03 p.m., officers arrested Taquan Norwood, 19, Elkhart, on a charge of carrying a handgun without a license.
Thursday, 9 a.m., deputies arrested Joseph Hays, 62, West Lafayette, on a violation of probation.
Thursday, 9:23 a.m., officers arrested Kimberly James, 53, Detroit, Michigan, on two charges of possession of a legend drug and a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Thursday, 11:50 a.m., deputies arrested Zachery Gunter, 28, Logansport, on a parole violation.
Thursday, 5:56 p.m., officers arrested Marquise Pollins, 22, Kalamazoo, Michigan, on charges of theft and possession of marijuana.
Thursday, 5:56 p.m., officers arrested Tyonna Johnson, 19, Kalamazoo, Michigan, on a charge of theft.
Thursday, 6:15 p.m., officers arrested Jordan Burnett, 20, 200 block of West Fifth Street, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Thursday, 11:45 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Moore, 51, Wabash, on a charge of check deception.
Friday, 5:53 a.m., deputies arrested Amber Parsons, Wabash, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Tipton County
Arrests
Friday, 1:30 a.m., deputies arrested Kaleb S. Cox, 23, Elwood, on charges of unlawful possession of a syringe and possession of methamphetamine.
Friday, 2:54 a.m., officers arrested Michael A. French, 58, Elwood, on a Bartholomew County warrant.
